U.S. Masters Swimming To Run “Try Masters Swimming” Campaign In July

Courtesy: U.S. Masters Swimming

SARASOTA, Fla. — U.S. Masters Swimming is allowing adults to try at least two free workouts with a participating club this July as part of its Try Masters Swimming campaign.

Nearly 200 clubs across the country are taking part in Try Masters Swimming as the summer swim season kicks off. Interested swimmers must complete a trial membership form. Swimmers will then be connected to participating clubs to set up their free workouts.

“Masters swimming workouts provide a fun environment to enjoy the amazing benefits of our sport,” USMS CEO Dawson Hughes says. “We want to give as many adults as possible—whether they haven’t swum in a long time or want to take the next step in their training—the opportunity to jump into one of our workouts to experience for themselves what tens of thousands of adults just like them across the country are already enjoying.”

Try Masters Swimming is open to all adults who know how to swim, whether they want to try a club for the first time, improve their overall fitness, swim for fun, develop better technique, train for an event, or check something off their bucket list. Adults interested in learning how to swim can find an adult learn-to-swim instructor here.

More information on Try Masters Swimming is available on USMS’s website.