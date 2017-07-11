TYR Sport Signs Two-Time Olympic Medalist Leah Smith

TYR Sport, the leading manufacturer of competitive swim and triathlon gear, is proud to announce the signing of 2x Olympic medalist Leah Smith to its roster of sponsored athletes.

Since the onset of her swimming career, Leah Smith has proven to be a dominant force in the pool. During her time competing for the University of Virginia, she won four NCAA titles and became a double World Champion with gold medal performances in the 400-meter and 800-meter freestyle events at the 2016 FINA Short Course World Championships.

At 2016 Olympic trials, Smith secured two individual swims (400 and 800-meter free), as well as a place on the 4 x 200-meter free relay. Once in Rio de Janeiro, Leah swam a personal best in the 400-meter where she took home bronze for the USA. In addition, she also earned a gold medal for her participation on the women’s relay team.

While she has predominantly been known as a freestyle specialist, Smith swam a world-class 4:33.86 in the 400-meter IM at the 2017 Summer National Championships. With that performance Smith ranks second in the world heading into World Championships later this month, where she also qualified to swim the 200, 400, 800 and 1500-meter freestyles, as well as the 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay. Smith earned the High Point Award after her impressive display at the meet and will be the only American athlete (male or female) to swim five individual events at World Championships.

Today, Leah Smith joins a growing roster of standout swimmers including 12x Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte, 7x Olympic medalist Dana Vollmer and 6x Olympic medalist Matt Grevers. To date team TYR has earned a total of 32 Olympic and 152 World Championship medals.

“I am so excited to be joining the TYR family”, began Smith. As a brand TYR is a leader in the competitive swim market, and constantly pushing the envelope with new suits, gear and prints. Not only is the TYR family comprised of world class athletes, but also genuine, hardworking people. I know TYR will be an integral part of my success moving forward, and I can’t wait for what the future holds.”

Matt DiLorenzo, Chief Executive Officer of TYR Sport added, “We are proud to welcome Leah Smith to the team TYR family. Her powerful performance at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games was nothing short of impressive, and we look forward to supporting her as she continues to grow and excel in her career.”

