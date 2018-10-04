TYR Sport Signs Olympic Gold Medalist Jack Conger

TYR Sport is proud to announce the signing of Olympic Gold Medalist, World Championship Medalist and American Record Holder Jack Conger to its roster of sponsored athletes.

As a true utility swimmer, Jack Conger has proven his ability to successfully race in the back, butterfly and freestyle strokes. In addition to a decorated collegiate career that includes multiple All American accolades, an individual NCAA championship and the setting of an NCAA and American record, Conger has taken his talents to the international stage. In his first Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jack won a gold medal for his heat swim in the 800m freestyle relay.

Earlier this year Conger earned second and third place respectively for his swims in the 100m and 200m butterfly events at Phillips 66 U.S. Nationals, solidifying his place on the United States Pan Pacific Championship Team. In Tokyo, Conger brought home a silver medal in the 200m butterfly.

“Joining TYR fulfills a lifelong dream for me to be a professional swimmer,” said Conger. “Our pro team and our suits are the strongest in the world. I am honored to be on team TYR and fired up for the 2019 World Championship season.” “We’re proud to welcome Jack Conger to the TYR family,” began Matt DiLorenzo, Chief Executive Officer of TYR Sport. “While he has already proven to be an enormous talent, we’re confident Jack has just begun to show the world what he can do.”

Since its inception three decades ago, TYR Sport has grown to exist as one of the world’s most recognizable swimming and triathlon brands. Founded in Huntington Beach, California, the American company has garnered industry success for major technologies including the celebrated Avictor technical suit. Today, TYR has become synonymous with the most groundbreaking athletes in swimming and continues to be the choice of champions.