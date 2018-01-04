TYR Announces Collaboration With Competitor Swim For Pro Swim Series

TYR Sport is proud to announce its collaboration with Competitor Swim for the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series.

As a recognized manufacturer of pool products for races around the globe, Competitor Swim has partnered with industry leader and series title sponsor, TYR Sport, to provide each of the six stops within the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series with world class lane lines. However, that’s not all. Together the brands are also teaming up to give back. At the culmination of the last race all lane lines on the Series tour will be donated to a pool in need. Information on how to apply for the giveaway will be announced by TYR Sport this coming spring, and the lucky recipient will be selected during the summer season.

In addition to Competitor Swim’s lane line donation, the company will also be sponsoring the athlete autograph area located in the TYR Sport experience booth. Throughout the season team TYR athletes including Olympians Ryan Lochte, Dana Vollmer and Matt Grevers will all be available to interact with fans.

“We are thrilled to partner with TYR and the Pro Swim Series. We take great pride in seeing our lane lines used in elite events,” said Brad Underwood, President of Competitor Swim. “It is always fun to partner with a company that matches our passion for swimming.”

“As the new title sponsor for the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series we are proud to partner with a strong brand in the swim community to not only provide competitors with world class events, but to also give back in the process,” began Chief Executive Officer Matt DiLorenzo. “We look forward to inspiring athletes, coaches and fans as we continue to take the sport to the next level.”

About TYR

Named for TYR, the Norse god of warriors, our company is committed to cultivating a culture of greatness, both in and out of the water. Through vision and American ingenuity, we have become a brand synonymous with the athlete.

From the planning stages to the production floor, everything we do revolves around synthesizing creativity, experience and competition. For us, engineering the most advanced performance products is more than just a goal, it’s a requirement.

About Competitor Swim

Since 1960, Competitor Swim® has been the leader in the production of racing lanes and other swim products for competitions around the world. Competitor lane lines have been used in countless NCAA Championships, as well as 9 of the past 12 Olympic Games, including 2012 in London. Molded and assembled using U.S. – made components, Competitor lane lines are durable, easy to set up and are sold through distributors and dealers worldwide.

