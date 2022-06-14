Two-Time Cal Pac-12 Finalist Forrest Frazier Enters Transfer Portal

The list of Cal swimmers entering the transfer portal just gets bigger and bigger. On the same day that Isabelle Stadden and Alya Spitz entered the portal, Forrest Frazier, a rising junior on the men’s team, put his name inside as well.

SwimSwam has reached out to Frazier about the transfer, but has not received a response yet.

NOTE: A swimmer being in the transfer portal does not mean that they HAVE to transfer to another school, it only means that they have opened up communication with different schools and coaches.

A native of Iowa City, Iowa, Frazier was once the best breaststroker in the Class of 2020, holding a class-leading best time of 52.51 in the 100 breast out of high school. This prompted us to rank him as #17 in our boys’ Class of 2020 rankings his senior year (although we ranked him #7 as a junior).

In his first two seasons at Cal, Frazier dropped time, but not as much as what you typically see from a freshman or sophomore male swimmer. His best times in the 100 breast (52.46), 200 breast (1:54.63) and the 200 IM (1:45.73) were all set in the prelims of the 2021 Pac-12 Championships his freshman year. He finished 4th in the 100 breast, 6th in the 200 breast, and 14th in the 200 IM, adding time in all three events during finals. During the 2021-22 season, Frazier was significantly slower, with season bests of 53.99 in the 100 breast and 1:58.45 in the 200 breast. He did not swim in Pac-12s that year, and did not go to NCAAs in either his freshman or sophomore year.

Forrest Frazier, Season Best Times:

High School Freshman Year (2020-21) Sophomore Year (2021-22) 100 Breast 52.51 52.46 53.99 200 Breast 1:55.33 1:54.63 1:58.45 200 IM 1:45.96 1:45.73 N/A

After Spitz, Stadden, Emma Davidson, Emily Gantriis, and Lara Phipps, Frazier is now the sixth Cal underclass swimmer to enter the transfer portal in 2022. However, he is the first one on the men’s side to do so. While the Cal women recently had their longtime head coach Teri McKeever placed on administrative leave due to allegations of abuse, the only change made on the men’s side was that former Ohio State coach Matt Bowe recently joined Cal as an assistant coach.

Frazier has two more years of NCAA eligibility, as well as an additional fifth year given to swimmers who competed during the 2020-21 season.