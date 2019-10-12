Tritons Break 8 Meet Records at UC San Diego Blue & Gold Scrimmage

UC San Diego Blue & Gold Meet

La Jolla, California

Oct. 12, 2019

Results

Courtesy: UC San Diego Athletics

LA JOLLA, Calif. – The UC San Diego Swimming and Diving team competed in the annual Blue vs Gold intersquad race. The Blue team came up on top and edged the Gold team in the combined score total and men’s and women’s total. Eight meet records were broken with 10 race times faster than the previous record.

“We really built off the momentum from the USC Invite and I’m proud of how they swam despite many of them fighting illness,” Lauded Head Coach Marko Djordjevic. “We have a lot of depth. Our returners are very motivated.”

The Tritons will return to Canyonview Aquatic Center next Saturday for the Alumni meet.

SCORES

Combined: 292 Blue – 257 Gold

Men: 133 Blue – 131 Gold

Women: 146 Blue – 122 Gold

MEET RECORDS BROKEN

200-yard Medley Relay (W) – Olivia Parks, Grace Murphy, Brittney Miles, Tina Reuter – 1:45.73

200-yard Medley Relay (W) – Jordan Phillips, Katja Pavicevic, Amanda Rios, Cody Hargadon – 1:46.97

200-yard Medley Relay (M)– Ivan Kurakin, Edgar Chin, Spencer Daily, Justin Morsch – 1:32.65

200-yard Medley Relay (M) – Tyler James, Josh He, Lance Freiman, Sawyer Farmer – 1:32.81

800-yard Freestyle (M) – Davis Taylor – 7:37.20

200-yard Freestyle (M) – Graham Hauss – 1:40.55

50-yard Backstroke (M) – Tyler James – 23.61

150-yard Breaststroke (W) – Katja Pavicevic – 1:40.49

300-yard IM (W) – Katja Pavicevic – 3:14.67

300-yard IM (W) – Tina Reuter – 3:16.76

300-yard IM (M) – Zack Reuter – 2:58.14