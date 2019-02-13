Training While Working Full-Time, Ben Mayes Hits First Trials Cut

Plantation Long Course Sectionals Qualifier

February 8th-9th, 2019

Plantation, Florida

LCM (50m) course

Meet Results

24-year old Ben Mayes never qualified for the United States Olympic Trials while in college at Queens University in Charlotte. That’s in spite of winning multiple NCAA Division II relay titles and earning multiple NCAA All-America honors individually.

But last weekend, swimming at a long course “Sectionals qualifier” event in Plantation Florida, Mayes hit his first Olympic Trials standard this past weekend in the 50 free. Mayes, who now holds down a full-time job with multinational software firm Citrix, swam a 22.69 in the 50 free at the meet. That cruises under the cut time of 23.19 in the event. That makes him the 18th man to hit the qualify since the qualifying period opened on November 28th. He ranks 6th among those swimmers.

Mayes is now training with Hammerhead Aquatics in Florida under coach John Grzeszczak. His previous bet time in long course was a 23.43 set in May of 2016.

The cut in the 100 free is 50.49.