Training Blocks: A Couple of Weeks With The LSU Tigers

Every now and then at SwimSwam, we’ll get a copy of a workout from a major college or professional training group. But with our new series ‘Training Blocks,’ we’re aiming to go deeper, with a set of workouts over a longer period of time. It’s an effort to see how multiple workouts are structured, how they work together, and how the top minds in our sport build out a training block.

These two week-long blocks of training come to us from the LSU Tigers, whose men placed ninth and women took 11th at the 2020 SEC Championships. Among the major storylines from that meet was the emergence of LSU freshman Brooks Curry, who won the men’s 100 freestyle, was the runner-up in the 200 free, and placed sixth in the 50 free.

The team gives us a glimpse into their training directly after Christmas in 2019, in the lead-up to the Conference Championships, along with some work they’ve done in November 2020.

In addition to Curry, we’ll also see some of the times done in sets by fellow sophomores Niamh Robinson and Katarina Milutinovich, along with current senior Luca Pfyffer. Robinson was a double ‘A’ finalist in the women’s breaststroke events at the 2020 SECs, while Milutinovich (women’s 200 free) and Pfyffer (men’s 100 and 200 breast) were both ‘B’ finalists.

The following comes from LSU associate head coach Steve Mellor, describing the first block of training that is included here. We’ll also have notes from the coaching staff throughout the workouts in italics, along with another introduction from Mellor before the second block.

Block 1

“The first block is our week of training we did the first full week after we returned from Christmas break in 2019. This was a block of work we did that I would call a culmination of evolving sets through the Fall where I wanted to push them into a “performance phase” for the month of January. We had 4 meets in 10 days starting 5 days after this week concluded, so the emphasis of having a reason to “perform” within every workout was a mindset we felt could be carried into the post season knowing we would be dealing with expectations as the days drew closer to conference.”

Monday Morning – Lift & Kick Set

Monday Afternoon – December 30th 2019

Focus – Technique -> Conditioning -> Optimal Race Pace

Freestyle Conditioning Group

Freestyle – Technique Focus – 0:15 Rest (Extra 0:30 between sets) 4×75 – Buoy & Snorkel – 25 Front Scull/25 Long Dog/25 Catch Up 12×25 – Paddles – 1: RS Sailboat, 1: LS Sailboat, 1: H. Up, 1: Build 6×50 – Snorkel – 6 UW DK Fast + 3-4 Strokes – K to Wall (25 each side) 1×300 – Pull – DPS – 3 Breaths x 25 – Same S.C. throughout Mid-Free Conditioning – Paddles on Rd. 6-8 (HR 160 – 175) 8×200 1×75 @ 0:10 Rest – 3/2/1 Breath x 25 1 @ 3:00 1×25 @ 0:10 Rest – NB – LEGS! 2×50 @ 0:10 Rest – 1: 4 Breaths LEGS, 1: Build (Aim for 200 P < 200P+1)

Focus here is to ensure great details established from outset and then a controlled, threshold-like set to prime them for Sprint Conditioning.

Started to become an ideal shifting in gears from an almost 200 focus into a front end 100 focus by end of workout.

Backstroke Conditioning Group

Backstroke – Technique Focus – 0:15 Rest (extra 0:30 between sets) 4×75 – Buoy – 25 Side Scull/25 Double Arm/25 L-Drill 12×25 – Finger Paddles – 1: R.Arm, 1: L.Arm, 1: Swim, 1: Build 6×50 – Finger Paddles – 6 UW DK + 3 Strokes Fast x 25 – L-Drill Kick to Wall 1×300 – Pull – DPS – Same S.C. throughout (<14) Mid-Back Conditioning (HR 160 – 175) 9×150 1×50 @ 0:15 Rest – 8 DK UW x 25 1 @ 2:30 3×25 @ 0:15 Rest – Fast – 1: UW, 1: 15 UW, 1: 10 UW & Spin 1×25 – Kick on Surface Easy

Let’s GEAUX – TOGETHER

All about an aggressive approach here with overspeed to start with. Enough rest to recover and perform without an over-production of Lactate. Wanted them to come off that optimal speed & hang on to that feeling without Zoomers.

Started to see Brooks’ capabilities here when he’d hit 10-lows and pushed 21-mid.

3 Rds 3xDouble Cord @ 0:20 – Zoomers – 6 DK Max (Hold line back to wall) (Extra 0:30) 2×25 @ 50 – Zoomers – Max UW (M: Sub 8.8, W: Sub 10.2) 1×50 @ 0:50 – Zoomers – Swim – Max Effort 1×50 @ 1:00 – Swim – Easy 3x(2 MB Push Up Each Arm, 4 Floor Runs Each Leg on MB) @ 1:00 2×25 @ 0:30 – Perfect Swim – NB (Back: UW Fishy) 2×25 @ 0:30 – 100P – Breathe every 4 (Back: 100P) (Extra 0:30) 1×50 @ 0:40 – Within 1.0 of 2×25 Time 1×50 @ 1:30 – Swim – Easy

Recovery

1×200 – Snorkel – Perfect Swim, Great Walls & Equal Stroke Count 1×200 – Paddles – Perfect Swim, Great Walls & Equal Stroke Count 1×200 – Kick Board – Social

Tuesday Morning – December 31st

Focus – Technique -> Power

Fly Tempo’s – :53/:51/:50

Back Tempo’s – :22/:54/:52

Brest Tempo’s – 1:12/1:09/1:05

Free Tempo’s – :22/:51/:49

Sharpen Up 1×200 – 25 Supercatch Breath/25 Overhead Pause Choice25 Side Fish Free Kick/25 Swim 1×200 Zoomer – 25 UW/25 Fly DPS/25 Side Fish Fly/25 Choice 1×300 Pull – 100 Pinch/100 Grab/100 Pull Wake Up! 4×25 @ 1:00 – Zoomers – 12.5 Out & Back Phantom Turn – BLAST! 8×12.5 @ 0:30 – 3-4 Pause Breathing Progression Buckets 2 @ 1:30 – Men: 11V x 7 Cycles (Kick Tempo Focus), Ladies: 9V x 8 Cycles 1 @ 2:00 – Men: 11V x 11 Cycles (Stroke Tempo Focus), Ladies: 9V x 12 Cycles 4 @ 2:30 – Men: 13V x 10 Cycles (Raise Tempo), Ladies: 11V x 10 Cycles 3 @ 3:00 – Men: 13V x 8 Cycles (Find that optimal stroke), Ladies: 11V x 8 Cycles GEAUX Time 4 x Cord Reps @ 2:30 – Let it FLY!!!Men: Red, Ladies: Green Turns Hypoxic Turn Work Warm Down 8×100 – Zoomers – 4: K Choice/Scull/Drill/Swim4: DPS/Build/Spin/DPS

Tuesday Afternoon – December 31st

Focus – Dynamic Lift ->Focus In -> Compete

This workout was a staple of our season. We had a large influx of top-10 times in our 100’s last season and a couple of school records in the process. This was an educational workout as much as it was physical. Focus is on hitting within a percentage of your Goal Time for the season. We started with 6×50 descending from 5%, we only got as high as 14×50, so as you can see the focus was on absolute quality.

All Strokes (0:15 Rest between Everything) Focus In 1×200 – Sw/K x 25 6×25 – Buoy – Odd: Scull – Prime, Even: Free NB 1×150 – 50 Free/25 Prime Swim 4×25 – Kick Board – Prime Build to 10 NB 2 Rds Fly/Breast Back/Free Warm Up 1×75 @ 1:05 – Free – Red 1×75 @ 1:05 – Free – Red 1×25 @ 35 – Prime – Strong 1×50 @ 45 – Prime – Build 1×50 @ 50 – Free – 3 Breaths 1×75 @ 1:10 – Free – 6 DK UW x 25 1×25 @ 30 – Prime – Build 1×25 @ 30 – Prime – Fast 1×25 @ 25 – Free – DPS 1×50 @ 55 – Prime – Middle 20 Fast 1×25 @ 25 – Prime – Fast 1×25 @ 35 – Prime – Easy Kick 1×25 @ 40 – Prime – Easy Kick Chute Fly/Breast Back/Free 2 Rds 1×25 @ 45 – Kick Board 15 SLK/10 Swim Prep 1×25 @ 45 – SSS+6 Cyc (Remove Chute) SSS+6 Cyc 1×50 @ 1:00 – 5% (+/- 1.0) Back: 4%, Free: 5% 1×25 @ 1:00 – Easy (Put Chute on) Easy Breast 4×50 @ 1:30 – Goal Pace+4%, 1×200 @ 6:00 – Shakeout 3×50 @ 2:00 – Goal Pace+3%, 1×200 @ 6:00 – Shakeout 3×50 @ 2:30 – 1 Dive: Half GT, 2 Push: 2% Fly/Free 4×50 @ 1:30 – 3%, 1×200 @ 6:00 3×50 @ 2:00 – 2%, 1×200 @ 6:00 3×50 @ 2:30 – 1 Dive: Sub Half GT, 2 Push: 1%, Back 4×50 @ 1:30 – 2% 1×200 @ 6:00 3×50 @ 2:00 – 1% 1×200 @ 6:00 3×50 @ 2:30 – All from Start: Half GT 600 WD 1×200 – Pink 1×100 – Kick Board 1×150 – Swim – 12.5 Fast Prime every 75 1×150 – K/Sw x 25

Examples

Wednesday Afternoon, January 1st 2020 – HAPPY NEW YEAR

Focus – Long Loosen -> Mini Meet Warm Up -> Throwdown

Recognizing that fatigue was going to be a factor today we opted for suits for the main set to give them that belief they could make it a great workout. Very much a 200 broken swim mindset but with the added bonus of a 75 to finish so as to simulate a more realistic feel at the end of rounds.

0:10-0:15 Rest throughout 1×600 – 50 Swim/50 Kick/25 Dr 1/25 Dr 2/50 Swim 12×50 – Odd: Kick – Under/over x 12.5, Even: Dr/Sw – Prime 2×150 @ 1:50/2:05 – Paddles – 75 Pink/50 Red/25 Build 2×75 @ 1:00/1:05 – Paddles Opt. – 3/2/1 Breaths 2×50 @ 50 – 6 DK UW x 25 – LDS – Red 2×75 @ 1:10/1:15 – 6 DK UW x 25 – 25: 1 Breath/50 Red 2×150 @ 2:00/2:15 – Pull – Red – Tempo Up into Turns (3 Strokes) 2 Rds 4×25 @ 35 – Prime K Board – 15 Fast NB/Breathe/10 NB Easy 1×100 @ 1:20 – Free – Pink 2×50 @ 55 – Prime – 1: Build, 1: Pace 1×100 @ 1:30 – Free – Pink Brs: 1×75 @ 1:10 – Blue – Consistent SC Fly: 1×50 @ 45 – Blue, 1×25 @ 25 – 1 Breath 1×75 @ 1:50 – Choice Easy SUIT UP VO2 MAX (5:30/6:00 Rounds) 4 Rds 3×50 @ 35/40/45 or 40/45/50 (Women Brs) – Best Average 1×25 @ 1:00 – Easy 1×75 @ 1:00 – Best Effort 1×50 @ 1:30/1:45 – Easy 4×100 @ 1:15/1:20 – Paddles Option – 75 Pink/12.5 F/12.5 DPS 4×75 @ 1:15 – Choice Kick 1st & 3rd 25: 12.5F/EZ 1×200 @ 2:30/2:40 – Swim 4×50 @ 1:00 – 25: 1 Breath/12.5 UW/12.5 Choice 1×100 – Choice Kick

Insight

Breaststroke Group would excel within this environment. Niamh Robinson was a 32-33 average on 50’s and finish with a 47.5 – 48.5.

Luca Pfyffer was a 28-29 average and pushed 42.8 – 43.2.

Thursday Morning – Lift & Flush Out

Thursday Afternoon – January 2nd

Focus – Extended Loosen -> Aerobic -> Threshold

As the week progressed we started to front load workouts with lighter aerobic and detail work, but we wanted to maintain intensity at least once a day and would use a color set over 20 minutes or so like this.

The times ranges offer where the focus was across those doing this work.

6×150 @ 0:15 Rest Odd: 50 Undulate with front SC/50 catch up/50 LDS Even: 15 UW/10 — 1 stroke & flutter K strong/25 DPS 8×100 @ 0:15 rest Odd: k board – 12.5 under-over Even: Prime – 25 Scull/25 Dr 1/25 Dr 2/25 Swim 14×50 @ 0:15 Rest – Zoomers Odd: 25 UW – 1 breath into Flip Turn/15 UW Fast (RANGE)/10 Easy Even: SSS SLK to 12.5/12.5 Max Sw to Flip/25 DPS 2 Rds 2x[1×125 @ 1:30 – Red, 1×50 @ 35 – 2 Breaths, 1×25 @ 25 – Fast] 6×25 @ 35 – Odd: NB or UW, Even: Prime Build & Desc. 2×75 @ 1:30 – Prime Kick – 1: Desc. Effort x 25, 1: Fast Men 1×150 @ 1:50 – Blue (1:22 – 1:25) Back @ 2:00 (1:28 – 1:30) 200 2×75 @ 1:10 – Purple (38.5 – 40.0) Back @ 1:15 (42.5 – 43.5) Free 3×50 @ 50 – Best Avg. (23.5 – 24.5) Back @ 55 (25.5 – 26.5) (21:00) 3×50 @ 55 – Red (26.5 – 28.0) Back @ 55 (28.5 – 29.5) 1×150 @ 2:15 – Purple (0:03 Faster) Back @ 2:20 (0:03 Faster) 2×75 @ 1:15 – Best Avg. (36.0 – 38.0) Back @ 1:20 (39.5 – 41.0) 2×75 @ 1:15 – Red (42 – 44) Back @ 1:20 (44.0 – 45.5) 3×50 @ 1:00 – Blue (25.0 – 26.0) Back @ 1:00 (27.0 – 28.0) 1×150 – GEAUX (0:03+ Faster) Back (0:03+ Faster) Women 2×75 @ 1:05 – Red (44-46) (48-50) 2 Rds. 3×50 @ 55 – Blue (27.5 – 28.5) (29.0 – 30.0) Free 6×25 @ 30 – Paddles – Purple (12.2 – 13.2) (13.4 – 14.2) (23:00) 1×100 @ 1:35 – Red (1:01 – 1:03) (1:05 – 1:07) 2×25 @ 30 – Max 1×50 @ 1:00 – Pink (32-33) (34-35) Recovery 6×75 @ 1:10 – 25 Prime K/50 Free LDS (Pink) Choice 450 Warm Down

Friday Morning – January 3rd

Focus – 30:00 Dry Land -> Prep -> Power

Sharpen Up 1×200 – K-D-D-S Choice Equipment 4xCord Reps @ 2:00 – Men: Red, Women: Green – 12 Cycles Max 4-8 Reps @ 1:15 – Odd: SSS +2 Cycles Kick/3 Cycles SwimEven: 4 Cycles UW + 3 Cycles Swim Buckets 3 @ 1:30 – Men: 11V x 7 Cycles (Kick Tempo Focus), Ladies: 9V x 8 Cycles 2 @ 2:00 – Men: 11V x 11 Cycles (Stroke Tempo Focus), Ladies: 9V x 12 Cycles 1 @ 2:30 – Men: 13V x 10 Cycles (Raise Tempo), Ladies: 11V x 10 Cycles 4 @ 3:00 – Men: 13V x 8 Cycles (Find that optimal stroke), Ladies: 11V x 8 Cycles Warm Down 3×200 – Zoomers – K Choice/Scull/Drill/Swim

Massive emphasis on power work in the morning today as there was an obvious need for us to recover more heading into Saturday’s workout.

Despite some residual fatigue from the week there was still awesome execution on the bucket work which told us their pure power was still available and able to be worked on.

Friday Afternoon – January 3rd

Focus – Recovery/Light Aerobic

Zoomers 1×300 @ 5 – Swim – 4 DK UW x 25 3×100 @ 1:30 – 25 UW/50 Back/25 Free LDS (Minimum Strokes) 12×50 @ 50 – 25 IMO (No Free)/25 Free – Desc 1-3 No Zoomers 3×100 @ 1:20 – Free – 4/3/2/1 Breaths 1×300 – Choice Kick Free Group 4 Rds 1×150 @ 1:50 – 75 Pink – 4 DK UW x 25/75 Red – Fast Flip Turns 3×50 @ 50 – 1: Flutter K Board, 1: 2 Breath x 25, 1: Build Extra 1:00 4 Rds 1×200 @ 2:20 – Pull 4×25 @ 35 – Paddles – 12.5 Surf Kick/12.5 Strong NB Finish Extra 1:00 12×50 @ 45 – 3: Build, 2: Fast Mid – 20, 1: Pace Warm Down 6×100 @ 1:35 – 25 Flutter K Board – 1 Breath/50 Swim/25 Flutter K Board 4×150 @ 2:15 – 3: Perfect Swim & Walls, 1: Choice WD

Saturday Morning, January 4th

Focus – Extended Warm Up -> 3 Max Efforts

Choice Equipment 1×300 – Swim – Turn Focus 3×100 – Kick – 2×12.5 Fast within 100 1×200 – Paddles – DPS Focus 4×50 – Drill Work 3 Rds 3×75 @ 1:00/1:05 – Pink/Red/Build x 25 1×125 @ 1:30/1:45 – 4 DK UW x 25 (Rd.1: Pink, Rd.2: Red, Rd.3: Blue) 4×50 @ 50 – 15 UW Fast/20 DPS/15 NB 1×100 @ 1:15/1:20 – (Rd.1: Blue, Rd.2: Red, Rd.3: Pink) 3 Rds 3×25 @ 30 – Prime – Desc 1-3 2×50 @ 55 – Prime – 1: Fast middle 20, 1: Build 1×75 @ 1:10 – Free – Pink 1×50 @ 1:00 – Prime – Pace 150 – Loosen 3×100 off the Block @ Choice of Rest You step up when you expect yourself to perform No redo’s, make all 3 Reps count!!! 4×200 – Warm Down

Block 2

“The second block of work is our most recent week of training that again I feel was a culmination of the work we have been able to do through the Fall. Despite the limitations and restrictions we are all dealing with, this week felt like the appropriate time to be pushing the athletes to the brink. Having our first dual meet 12 days before our mid-season meet for me made this week pivotal in terms of squeezing everything out of the first 4 days so we could start shaping our mindset towards performance. The intensity of the work we did was high for sure, some went to the point of overload twice in 4 days heading into the Friday meet, but training with some clear expectations brought the competitive side out of the group that is needed this time of year.”

Week of November 2nd – MEET WEEK!!!

Monday AM, November 2nd

Focus – Hour Lift -> Light Aerobic -> Kick Set

4×100 @ 1:30 – 3/4/5/6 DK UW x 25 4×50 @ 1:00 – K – Board – 25: 1 Breath/25: Build 2×200 @ 3:00 – 12.5 UW/75 Sw – 6 Beat K/12.5 NB Sw Fast 8×25 @ 0:30 – K – Board – 12.5 Fast NB/12.5 Choice Extra 0:30 (Option of putting Paddles on) Light Aerobic Flush 2 Rds 1×200 @ 2:20/2:35 – Pink 3×100 @ 1:05/1:10/1:15 or 1:10/1:15/1:20 1: Pink/Red, 1: Red, 1: 75 Red/25 1 Breath 1×200 @ 2:30/2:40 – 75 Pink/25 Build Arms – All 6 Beat K 20×50 – Kick Board 4 @ 0:55 – 25: 1 Breath/25: Fast 3 @ 0:50 – Best Average 2 @ 0:45 – Make 1 @ 1:00 – Easy 200 Choice Swim Easy

Monday PM, November 2nd

Focus

IM Group 3×300 @ 4:20 – Zoomers & Snorkel – 100: 25 Undulate/25 SLK/100: Free 3P, 12K/100: Brs – Dolphin K 4×200 @ 3:15 – IM – Under/Over x 12.5 Fly: Single Arm, Back: L-Drill, Brs: 1P 2K, Free: Catch Up – 6 Beat Kick 7×100 @ 1:30 – IM – 1st 50: 8 DK UW x 25/2nd 50: Build x 25 Back Group 4×250 @ 3:45 – Zoomers – 50: DKOB/50: L-Drill Kick/150 – 6 Strokes x 25 8×100 @ 1:30 – Odd: < 8 strokes, Even: 25 Sailboat Sw/25 Sw – 6 Beat K 4×150 @ 2:15 – Feet past White buoy x 25 – Consistent Stroke Count Free Group 6×200 @ 2:50 – Zoomers & Snorkel – 50: Sailboat, 50: 12K, 2P – Breath Focus, 100: Swim – Connected 6×150 @ 2:10 – 50: 3P, 12K/100: 4 DK UW x 25 – < 10 Strokes x 25 6×100 @ 1:20 – Swim – 1: Tiger Turn, 1: Slow Turn, 1: Race Turn Together 3 Rds 2 x (1×75 @ 0:45/0:50 – HR 170-180, 2×25 @ 30/35 – Race) IM Group: 75’s – 50Fly/25 Back, 25’s – Back (6 DK UW x 25) + Back/Brs Turn 3×50 @ 0:50 – Free/IM Group: Free – 2 Breaths x 25, Back Group: 12.5 under-over 4×25 @ 0:25/0:30 – Build (200P) – IM: Breast (Extra 0:20 after #4) 1×100 @ 1:10 – Back End Speed of 200 Free: 47.0 – 49.0, Back: 52.0 – 53.5, IM: 53.5 – 55.0 1×100 @ 1:50 – Pink – Refocus and Reset! 5×150 2 @ 1:45 – Zoomers – Swim – Pink 2 @ 2:15 – 25K/50Sw 1 – Social Kick

Tuesday AM, November 3rd

Focus – Hour Lift -> Details & Development

Breaststroke Group 12×25 @ 35 – Zoomers & Snork – 2: Retract Elbows – drive forward 2: Draw Circles – Drive Forwards 2: Slow Catch/Fast Pull – Drive Forwards 6×50 @ 0:55 – Zoomers & Snorkel – 25 Brs Arms – Flutter/25 Brs Arms – Dolphin (Explosive) 4×75 @ 1:30 – 25: UW Breaststroke Swim/50: Aerobic Stroke 6×50 @ 0:55 – Snorkel – Odd: 1P/3K (Drive K Down/Hips Up) Even: Flutter K – 3 Circles/3 Pulls 12×25 @ 0:35 – Zoomers – Odd: 2x (6 UW DK into 1 Explosive Stroke) Even: Dead Stick – Flutter K – 4 Cyc GEAUX 100 Easy 2 Rds 4×25 @ 0:45 – Chute – Odd: double pullout max Distance Even: SSS+6 Cycles – Power Swimming 2×50 @ 1:15 – 1: Perfect Breaststroke, 1: choice 300 Easy

Tuesday PM

Focus –

1×200 – 100 free 6BK/100 K-D-D-Sw 4×50 – Dr/Build 6×12.5 Deadsticks Max – Drills, Swim, or Turns 10 Power Reps Men 4×25 @ 0:35 – 100 Pace (HIT YOUR GOAL TIME AVERAGE) 1×100 @ 2:40 – Easy 7×50 @ 2:15 Free/Fly Back Breast 3: 3% 3: 2% 3: <5% 3: 2% 3: 1% 3: 3% 1: 1% or Dive <Half GT 1: Half GT 1: 2% or Dive Half GT Women 3×25 @ 0:35 – 100 Pace 3 Rds 1×75 @ 1:45 – Easy 2×50 @ 1:30/2:00 – Free/Fly: 2%/3%, Back: 1%/2%, Breast: 3%/<5% Recover 1×100 @ 1:30 – Red – Swim, 4×25 @ 35 – Kick – 12.5 F/12.5 Easy 1×100 @ 1:30 – Pink – Swim, 2×50 @ 55 – Kick – Make 1×100 @ 1:30 – White – Swim, 4×25 @ 35 – Easy Swim – No Breath

Wednesday PM, November 4th

Focus –

1×200 @ 3:15 – 25K/25 Scull/50 Swim 3×50 @ 0:55 – Choice K Board – 2 Breaths x 25 1×200 @ 3:15 – 25 Scull/50 Drill/25 Swim – Prime 3×50 @ 0:55 – DKOB – 6 DK UW Range x 25 3×100 @ 1:20 – Free – 6 Beat Kick (Men: <10 Strokes x 25, Women: <12) 4×25 @ 0:30 – Choice K Board – 12.5 Fast NB/12.5 Easy 3×100 @ 1:30 – 50 DKOB/50 Free Swim as Above 4×25 @ 0:30 – Swim – 1 Breath x 25 3×100 @ 1:40 – Choice K Board 2×150 @ 1:55 – Paddles – Light 6 Beat Kick 3×100 @ 1:20 – 50 Pink/50 Build 4×75 @ 1:05 – 25 Build/12.5 Max/37.5 DPS (GREAT TECHNIQUE) 6×50 @ 0:45 – Odd: 2 Breaths x 25, Even: Build (200P+2) 1×200 – Choice Swim Threshold Group 4 Rds 2×75 @ 1:00 – Red (41.5 – 43.0/44.5 – 47.0) 6×50 – Rd.1 @ 0:45 – 3 Red, 2 Blue, 1 Pink Rd.2 @ 0:45 – 2 Blue, 1 Pink Rd.3 @ 0:50 – 1 Red, 1 Blue Rd.4 @ 0:50 – Blue Men: Pink (27.5 – 28.8), Red (26.2 – 27.3), Blue (24.8 – 26.0) Ladies: Pink (29.0 – 30.8), Red (28.0 – 29.7), Blue (27.0 – 28.6) 3×200 @ 0:15 Rest – Zoomers – Odd 50: Swim 6 BK, Even 50:12.5F/37.5DPS 4×100 @ 0:10 Rest – No Equpment – 25 Sw – 1 Breath/25 SLK/50 Swim

Thursday AM, November 5th

Focus – Hour Lift -> Drills -> Pulling

Breast Group 12×25 @ 0:40 Pull Out Progression 1: 3 DK into a Pull Down & Glide (Men Pass 15, Women Get to 15) 1: Glide, Downward Undulation & Pull Down + 1 DK, Glide, Finish Pullout 1: Pull Out. Think Max Distance (Think same as #1 for Distance) 3 Rds 3×25 @ 0:30 – Paddles – Breast Arms/Flutter Kick (Focus on Reach) 1×25 @ 1:00 – Paddles – Double Pull Out – Max Distance 2×25 @ 0:45 – Buoy at Ankles – Speed Scull 2×50 @ 0:50 – Swim – Aerobic Stroke Count Extra 0:20 – Paddles Back On 4 Rds 3×50 Pull – 1 @ 0:45/0:50/0:55, 1 @ 0:50/0:55/1:00 (Consistent Times) 1×100 @ 1:20/1:25 – Paddles – Emphasis on Explosive Pull & Drive Forwards 1×50 @ 1:10 – Choice Easy Free & Back Group 12×25 @ 0:35 – 1: Board Drill, 1: Sailboat, 1: 4 Scull/1 Pull 4 Rds 2×25 @ 0:25 – Paddles – Stroke Drill (Free: Sailboat Swim, Back: L-Drill) 1×75 @ 1:10 – Paddles – Max DPS (W: 9-11 Strokes, M: 7-9 Strokes) Extra 1:00 after Rd. 4 4 Rds 2×25 @ 0:35 – Buoy – Speed Scull 1×75 @ 1:20 – Buoy – 25 Strong/25 100 Tempo/25 DPS 5 Rds 3×50 Pull – 1 @ 0:35/0:40/0:45, 1 @ 0:40/0:45/0:50 (200 Tempo Focus) 1×150 @ 1:40/1:55 – Pull – MAKE – Consistent Tempo & Stroke Count 1×50 @ 1:00 – Choice Easy Start Progression 200 Shake Out

Thursday PM, November 5th

Focus – Extended Warm Up -> 200 Pace