Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tomoru Honda Analyzes Races at Mare Nostrum Tour with Kristof Milak, Previews Paris

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

World Champion Tomoru Honda dropped a 1:54 in the 200 fly at the Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco, good for silver behind world record holder Kristof Milak. After the race, Honda said he was pretty happy with the result and very happy with his season overall, which included a world title in February.

Honda hopes to carry this momentum into Paris, but next time, hopefully, top Milak on the medal podium.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!