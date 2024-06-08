Tomoru Honda Analyzes Races at Mare Nostrum Tour with Kristof Milak, Previews Paris

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

World Champion Tomoru Honda dropped a 1:54 in the 200 fly at the Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco, good for silver behind world record holder Kristof Milak. After the race, Honda said he was pretty happy with the result and very happy with his season overall, which included a world title in February.

Honda hopes to carry this momentum into Paris, but next time, hopefully, top Milak on the medal podium.