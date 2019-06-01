Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Route Revealed

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee has revealed the official Olympic torch relay route. The flame will travel the just-announced route in the final 121 days leading up to the summer’s largest international sporting event, beginning on March 26 2020 at the J-Village National Training Centre in Fukushima Prefecture.

All told, the Olympic torch will travel to 47 prefectures of Japan, visiting 857 local municipalities along the way, with the goal of igniting Olympic and Paralympic enthusiasm across Japan and around the world. Around 98% of Japan’s population live within one hour by car or train of the proposed route of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay.

Tokyo 2020 also unveiled the torchbearer uniforms, the Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay Background Music and the application guidelines for members of the public eager to participate as inspirational torchbearers in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay.

Highlights of the route include Mount Fuji, as well as Itsukushima shrine, but will also cover places such as the Tohoku region. Tohoku was struck the 2011’s earthquake and tsunami.

You can see the route map, as well as the torchbearer uniforms here.