Three-Week Division I Recruiting Shutdown Period In Effect Through January 7

One of three recruiting shutdown periods in the 2023-24 season is now in effect, meaning coaches are not allowed to have any contact with prospective student-athletes for the next three weeks.

The year-end recruiting shutdown period started on Monday, December 18, and will run through January 7, 2024.

The shutdown period only applies to NCAA Division I.

13.02.5.6 Recruiting Shutdown. A recruiting shutdown is a period of time when no form of recruiting (e.g., contacts, evaluations, official or unofficial visits, correspondence or making or receiving telephone calls) is permissible. (Adopted: 4/25/18)

The current recruiting calendar was established to protect both the prospective student-athletes from being pursued and the coach a break from the 24/7 on-the-clock recruiting which will provide both parties with a better life balance. The new recruiting calendar provides a total of six weeks of recruiting shutdown periods.

Recruiting Shutdown Periods (2023-24)

One week in August (August 21-27, 2023)

The final 14 days of December (December 18-31, 2023)

The first week of January (January 1-7, 2024)

The last two weeks are in February during the two most popular weeks for conference championships (February 11-24, 2024)

There was also a recruiting “Dead Period” from November 6-9, 2023, which is when no face-to-face contact between coaches and prospective student-athletes is permitted.

