Miami Gains Commitment From Backstroker Phoebe Mayo (2025)

Phoebe Mayo of Yorktown, Virginia, has announced her verbal commitment to further her education and swimming career at the University of Miami in Florida. Mayo, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, attends York High School and swims with the Coast Guard Blue Dolphins. She’s set to arrive in Miami ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Mayo’s best events are backstroke and IM, as she currently is a Summer Nationals qualifier in the 200m back, U.S. Open qualifier in the 100m back, and Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200m and 400m IM. She most recently raced at Winter Juniors – East, where she recorded her best finish at 55th in the 400 IM (4:29.82).

Highlighting Mayo’s long course season this year was the NCSA Summer Championships. She finished 9th in both the 200m back (2:15.38) and 400m IM (4:57.27), hitting significant best times in both. Additionally, she earned top-20 finishes in the 200m IM (2:20.00) and 100m back (1:04.30), also establishing new best times in the process.

Mayo has also had a successful high school swimming career thus far. As a sophomore, she was the runner-up at the Virginia High School State Championships (3A) in the 100 backstroke (55.06) and 200 IM (2:03.57), with her 200 IM marking a personal best by three seconds.

Top SCY Times:

100 back – 54.79

200 back – 1:56.97

200 IM – 2:03.57

400 IM – 4:20.00

Miami finished 10th out of 12 teams at the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championships. Their top individual scorer last season was diver Mia Vallee, who finished 2nd in both the 1m and 3m diving events. Mayo is in a strong position to be an immediate scorer for Miami at ACCs, as her best time in the 200 backstroke would have landed her inside the B-final at last season’s meet.

The 200 back was one of the weaker ones for the Hurricanes, with their top finisher being Kate Sommerstad at 28th (1:59.12). Freshman Sarah Sensebrenner leads in the event so far this season with a 1:56.19 from the SMU Invite.

Mayo is Miami’s first public commitment for their class of 2029.

