Three-Time British Olympian Aimee Willmott Announces Retirement from Swimming

Three-time British Olympian Aimee Willmott has announced her retirement from elite swimming at 28 years old.

The Middlesbrough, England native represented Great Britain at the 2012, 2016, and 2020 Olympic Games.

Willmott placed 7th in the 400 IM at each of the last two Olympic Games. In both cases, she was faster in prelims than finals (though her prelims time would not have medaled in the finals in either year).

Aimee Willmott‘s Olympic Results:

London 2012 – 11th in the 400 IM, 4:38.87

Rio 2016 – 19th in the 200 fly, 2:09.71

Rio 2016 – 7th in the 400 IM, 4:35.04

Tokyo 2020 – 7th in the 400 IM, 4:38.80

Willmott has represented both England and Great Britain at a number of international events, coming away with 8 major senior medals. That includes gold in the 400 IM at the most recent edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2018, and silver at the 2020 European Championships in the same event.

Willmott swam for London Roar in the 2020 International Swimming League season. She finished the regular season with 60 points (10 points/match) in MVP scoring, ranking her 138th in the league.

Her father, Stuart Willmott, represented Great Britain in the 1500 free and 400 IM at the 1984 Summer Olympics.

Willmott graduated from the University of East London, where she studied at the School of Health, Sport, and Bioscience. In 2018, she published her dissertation in the European Journal of Sports Science, where she studied the impact of wearing warm clothes on deck prior to a swimming race.

Willmott’s announcement: