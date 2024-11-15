The Race Club Video: Sprint Freestyle-High Octane Pulling Motion

Courtesy of Gary Hall Sr., 10-time World Record Holder, 3-time Olympian, 1976 Olympic Games US Flagbearer and The Race Club co-founder.

At the Race Club, we teach different swim techniques for specific events. Sprint freestyle is unique because the swimmer should minimize oxygen intake as well as maximize propulsion. In order to maximize velocity, the recovering hand should be above the elbow. We call this technique high octane freestyle.

The pulling motion can be deeper which causes more drag but also more propulsion. Depending on the swimmer’s strength will help determine how deep they should pull. Because the 50 free lasts under 30 seconds pulling with a deeper catch that also increases drag and fatigue is recommended. We use the one-arm freestyle drill to teach swimmers not only a deeper catch but a high-octane recovery.

This technique requires full and fast rotation of the shoulders timed with the pull. In this video, we cover a range of swimmer’s ages and abilities that demonstrate how we teach sprint freestyle technique accordingly.

