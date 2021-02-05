Courtesy: Swimmingly

Are you a part of a Summer League? You don’t want to miss this…

The First Ever, Summer League National Championship.

Swimmingly® is excited to host the FIRST EVER, SUMMER LEAGUE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS. 2021 is the time to celebrate the return of summer swimming by competing together by throwing the biggest (virtual) pool party the nation has ever seen! See how your swimmers stack up against thousands of teams across the country!

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Who: Any team, ANYWHERE! If you are a part of any summer league, YOU ARE INVITED!

What: The First Ever, SUMMER LEAGUE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS!

It’s a VIRTUAL SWIM MEET. A safe swim meet at your own pool vs. every other team safely from their pools. Instantly connected by the Swimmingly® platform. No file shuffling, no delays, no extra admin work! We have removed the guess work. Scoring, course conversions, and event order already set up! All you have to do is sign up: Come one, come all…your team against the world! All inclusive. 25 yards, 25 meters, 50 meters, and even 22 yards…Times will automatically be converted!

Where: The safety of YOUR OWN POOL!

When: Saturday June 26th – Sunday July 11th

Why: Celebrate the return of Summer Swimming and connect all Summer Leagues across the country!

How: If you can run a meet, you can join the fun! Swimmingly® and Non-Swimmingly teams can run their virtual meet and merge their results with a couple clicks. No extra work manually compiling data : )

FREE FOR EVERYONE! Your team will be provided FREE Swimmingly® Clubhouse access for the meet!

We don’t know what this summer will look like for everyone. One thing we do know is that many leagues across the country are determined to run a season whether it be traditional or virtual. Swimmingly® is excited to help hundreds of leagues make that happen!

Want to be a part of the Summer League National Championships? Want to learn more about Swimmingly®?

“We are very excited that Swimmingly will be running a Virtual Summer League National Championship this summer which will give all of our 121 summer teams the opportunity to see how they compare to teams across the nation in a safe environment.

“Swimmingly has enabled Life Time Athletic to run virtual meets with ease amongst our teams. All of our sites have the ability to run meets with in their own region as well as with teams across the country. This has been revolutionary and brings ease to the way swim meets are run whether virtual or in person.”

– Pat Kerrigan, Life Time Aquatics Program Coordinator, New Jersey Swimming LSC.

What is a Virtual Swim Meet with Swimmingly®?

Set a date or date window for your virtual swim meet. (Swimmingly® Clubhouse online)

Run the swim meet with your team, safely at your home pool, with NO PAPER or transmission touchpoints, and NO MANUAL DATA ENTRY (Swimmingly timing app)

Publish results with the tap of a button (Swimmingly® timing app)

Results will automatically combine with ALL other teams under one easy-to-use platform (Swimmingly® Clubhouse online)

Share results and leaderboards with all teams, coaches, swimmers, and parents (Swimmingly® Clubhouse online)

About Swimmingly: Swimmingly® is an easy-to-use app and platform that makes swim meets simple and fun for everyone. If you are looking to run FASTER SWIM MEETS with FEWER VOLUNTEERS and NO PAPER, Swimmingly® is for you. Join the new home of virtual swim meets!

The Swimmingly® app STARTS, TIMES, JUDGES, OFFICIATES, and SCORES your swim meets.

SwimminglyFan provides LIVE RESULTS and UPDATES for parents & spectators.

The Swimmingly® Clubhouse manages everything you need with your team and meet on the web! All you need for your season to run Swimmingly!

Courtesy of Swimmingly, a SwimSwam partner.