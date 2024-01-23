The FASTEST Weekend in College Dual Meet History | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This past weekend saw many of the fastest times EVER swum outside of a championship meet (and a couple times that were just the fastest ever, period). Between the Stanford/ASU and Cal/ASU duals on the men’s side and the UVA/NC State/UNC Triple Dual on the women’s side, they made for an insanely fast January weekend.
So here’s some food for thought:
- Who will have the better NCAAs: Leon Marchand or Gretchen Walsh?
- Are the ASU men still the favorite to win the NCAA Championships?
- Should NCAA swim meets be allowed to end in a tie?