The FASTEST Weekend in College Dual Meet History | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This past weekend saw many of the fastest times EVER swum outside of a championship meet (and a couple times that were just the fastest ever, period). Between the Stanford/ASU and Cal/ASU duals on the men’s side and the UVA/NC State/UNC Triple Dual on the women’s side, they made for an insanely fast January weekend.

So here’s some food for thought:

  • Who will have the better NCAAs: Leon Marchand or Gretchen Walsh?
  • Are the ASU men still the favorite to win the NCAA Championships?
  • Should NCAA swim meets be allowed to end in a tie?

