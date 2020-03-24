Texas UIL 5A Runner-up Alex Lynch Makes Commitment to Denver

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alex Lynch of Austin, Texas has committed to the University of Denver’s class of 2024 where he will join Ethan Houck and Kelby Modene in the fall of 2020. Lynch is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from McCallum High School and Longhorn Aquatics. He specializes in breaststroke and IM.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to the University of Denver Swimming and Diving class of 2024. Thank you to my coaches, friends and family for all they have done for me. I’m looking forward to the next four years!”

Lynch came in second in the 100 breast (56.26) and 4th in the 200 IM (1:54.83) at the 2020 Texas UIL 5A State Swimming and Diving Championships in February. He swam fly (24.51) on the 15th-place medley relay and contributed a leg (21.65) to the 4th-place 200 free relay.

Lynch competed in the 100 breast and 200 breast at Winter Juniors West in December. He finaled in the 200 and broke 2 minutes for the first time. He also clocked a 1:41.85 200 free relay split on the Longhorn Aquatics 800 free relay. After going lifetime bests in the 100 breast and 200 IM during his senior year high school season, Lynch improved his PBs in the SCY 100/500 free and LCM 400 free, 100 breast (1:07.42), 200 breast (2:23.97), and 400 IM (4:49.16). Last summer, Lynch placed 4th in the 200m breast at Des Moines Futures. He also competed in the 100 breast and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 1:59.56

100 breast – 56.24

400 IM – 4:02.20

200 IM – 1:53.20

500 free – 4:37.43

200 free – 1:44.08

Lynch will overlap two years with breaststrokers Adriel Sanes, Harrison Fudge, and Blayze Jessen and one year with Cy Jager and Anthony Nosack. Denver swept the top four spots in both breaststroke events at 2020 Summit League Championships. Lynch’s best times would have landed him in those same A finals.

