Texas Men Break Own American Record With 6:03.24 800 Free Relay

Southeastern Conference (SEC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22
- Prelims: 9:30 am EST/ Finals 5:30 pm EST (Tuesday-5:00 EST)
- Location: Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, GA
- Defending Champions: Florida women (2x); Florida men (12x)
- Live Results
- Live Video: SEC Network+
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide (Men)
- Fan Guide (Women)
- Psych Sheets
- Teams: Alabama, Arkansas (women), Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas*, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt (women)
MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 6:02.26, Cal – 2024 NCAA Championships
SEC Record: 6:05.59, Georgia — 2022 NCAA Championships SEC Championship Record: 6:06.36, Florida — 2024
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 6:15.80
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 6:18.42
Final Results
- Florida- 6:02.50 **New SEC and Meet Record**
- Texas- 6:03.24 **American Record**
- UGA- 6:05.43 (NCAA ‘A’ Standard)
The Texas men swam to a new American Record as they finished 2nd in the 800 freestyle relay in the school’s SEC debut. The relay of Luke Hobson, Rex Maurer, Chris Guiliano, and Coby Carrozza swam to a final time of a 6:03.24, faster than the previous record of a 6:03.42 set back at 2023 NCAAs.
Split Comparison
|Old Record
|New Record
|1st 200
|Luke Hobson
|1:29.63
|Luke Hobson
|1:30.45
|2nd 200
|Coby Carrozza
|1:30.50
|Rex Maurer
|1:31.70
|3rd 300
|Peter Larson
|1:33.14
|Chris Guiliano
|1:30.04
|4th 200
|Carson Foster
|1:30.15
|Coby Carrozza
|1:31.05
|6:03.42
|6:03.24
Despite helping break the record, both Hobson and Carrozza were slower tonight than they were in the record breaking swim back in 2023. The biggest difference tonight was the consistency in splits as all the men were under 1:32. With Carrozza and Hobson closer to their best times (Hobson has been 1:28.81 off the flat start), the record has the potential to break the NCAA record. Could the 6-minute barrier be challenged as well?
The relay touched 2nd behind Florida tonight but as Florida had Canadian Josh Liendo and Alex Painter of Great Britain, the relay was not eligible for the American Record.
Records are labeled wrong