Tennessee All-American Emelie Fast Is Absent from SEC Championship Initial Psych Sheets

2025 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championships – Men and Women

Dates: Tuesday, February 18–Saturday, February 22

Location: Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, GA

Defending Champions: Florida women (2x); Florida men (12x)

Live Results

Live Video: SEC Network+

Championship Central

Fan Guide

Teams: Alabama, Arkansas (women), Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas*, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt (women)

The initial psych sheets for the 2025 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships have dropped ahead of the championships that begin next Tuesday.

This first draft of the psych sheets is before teams are required to cut down to their entry list to 22 athletes, with swimmers and divers each counting as one roster spot.

In total, 84 swimmers and divers will need to be dropped from this first list to get teams under their entry limits; that sheet will be released on Monday.

Swimmers are also over-entered, leaving their exact entries up-in-the-air as well. For example, Josh Liendo is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly. In past years, the three shorter events have been his lineup, but he did swim the first three 200 yard flys of his career in November, including at the team’s mid-season Georgia Invitational.

There are a few small clues. Texas newcomer Rex Maurer, who broke the American Record in the 500 free, is entered in the 500 free, 1650 free, 400 IM, and 200 back. That means he won’t swim the 200 free or 200 IM, both races in which he ranks 4th in the conference this season.

Georgia’s Jake Magahey has four entries: the 200 free, 500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM, which he’s still not going back to the 1650 free that he last swam for a 3rd place finish at NCAAs in the 2022-2023 season.

There’s one pretty notable name absent: Tennessee All-American breaststroker Emelie Fast, who hasn’t raced since the mid-season Tennessee Invitational. The All-American, who was 7th in the 200 breast at last year’s NCAA Championship meet, 2nd at SECs last year in the 200 breast, and 3rd at SECs last year in the 100 breast, was spotted on deck in an arm brace earlier in the semester. Her times from mid-season (58.41 100 breast) would already qualify her for the NCAA Championships, so that doesn’t necessarily mean her season is over.

Tennessee is still loaded in breaststroke races, including freshman McKenzie Siroky, the 3rd seed in the 100; and the defending Olympic bronze medalist in the 100 Mona McSharry, who skipped the fall semester but has been rounding back into form this season.