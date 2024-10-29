Tatjana Smith Reflects on Career: “Achievements can’t be the thing that drives passion”

Tatjana Smith (Schoenmaker) is a 4x Olympic medalist, 2x Olympic champion, and South Africa’s most decorated Olympian in history. After winning gold and silver in Paris, Smith announced that she would retire from competitive swimming.

Smith sat down with SwimSwam to share how her retirement came about and what it has been like for her so far. The breaststroke specialist gets raw about the highs and lows of stepping away from a sport that has been such a big part of her life for well over a decade.