Taku Taniguchi Hits New 50 Breast Japanese Record Of 26.91

20th UMEMURA CUP

Saturday, May 17th

Chukyo University School of Sports Science Umemura Pool

LCM (50m)

Results

The 20th Umemura Cup got underway today from Chukyo University and Taku Taniguchi made the most of the pre-World Championships racing opportunity.

Competing in the men’s 50m breaststroke, 23-year-old Taniguchi fired off a new lifetime best and Japanese national record of 26.91.

Taniguchi beat the field by well over a second, with Kamada Nozomi next to the wall in 28.56.

For Taniguchi, his effort erased the former Japanese national standard of 26.94 retired Olympian Yasuhiro Koseki put on the books during the 2018 Mare Nostrum Tour.

Taniguchi’s previous lifetime best rested at the 27.05 notched at the 2023 Japan Open so tonight’s result represents his first-ever foray under the 27-second barrier. His time here also outperformed the 27.18 he put up for gold at the Japan Swim, the meet which represented the nation’s World Championships Trials.

Also at those Trials, Taniguchi qualified for Singapore in the 100m breast, clocking 59.30 to place 2nd behind winner Yamato Fukasawa who hit 59.24.

Tanighuchi now ranks 8th in the world on the season and he’s the 4th-best Asian performer of all time.

2024-2025 LCM Men 50 Breast Ilya BLR

SHYMANOVICH 2 Ivan

Kozhakin RUS 26.49 3 Simone

CERASUOLO ITA 26.59 4 Samuel

Williamson AUS 26.66 5 Nicolo

MARTINENGHI ITA 26.78 6 Sun

Jiajun CHN 26.85 7 Michael

Houlie RSA 26.90 8 Taku

Taniguchi JPN 26.91 9 Denis

PETRASHOV KGZ 26.94 10 Kirill

PRIGODA RUS 26.98 View Top 27»

Top 5 Asian Men’s LCM 50 Breaststroke Performers All-Time