Swimswam Yearbook with Madison Kennedy (Video)

Here at swimswam we are always trying to give you the best in swimming news and media possible. We want to push the boundaries of how we report and we are reporting on. We want you as an audience to feel like you know the swimmers that you idolize from afar, both in and out of the pool. So in an effort to give you a little more insight on what your fellow swimmers’ lives are like, we present Swimswam Yearbook. Inside yearbook, we chat with swimmers about their schooling experience growing up. That’s it!

On this episode, I spoke with SwimMAC’s Madison Kennedy. Before she became a member of Team Elite, and even before she swam for the Cal Golden Bears in college, Madison grew up in the small town of Avon, Connecticut. During her high school years she spent her time playing lacrosse, weeding the sandbox, remodeling her house, and going to 4 proms. Normal kid stuff, right?!