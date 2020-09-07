SwimSwam Podcast: Kate Douglass Talks UVA Culture & Practice Environment

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
I sat down with the freshman phenom from Virginia, Kate Douglass. Douglass took me through her age group swimming days, where she admitted that she was always pretty versatile and open to swimming most events. She comments on her breakout freshman season at UVA and explains how the environment at Virginia was a big part of her growth as a student-athlete.
