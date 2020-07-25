SwimSwam Podcast: Jason Pullano on How to Gamify Swimming

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with Jason Pullano, a high school swim coach in the Dallas area who has been utilizing his time creatively during quarantine to try to keep his swimmers as engaged as possible. Pullano is also a teacher, and what he’s noticed from his peers during the COVID-19 shutdown is that if they aren’t using alternative methods to keep kids’ attention in online classes, the participation rate plummets. So Pullano has started creating ways to gamify daily life, from learning to swimming.

In this podcast, that comes in the form of Jason turning a swim workout into a game of Super Mario Kart. He has an entire spreadsheet for how it works; it might be worth it to watch the video on our YouTube page.

