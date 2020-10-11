SwimSwam Podcast: Brett Pinfold on Getting Back Into Shape After Retiring

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Brett Pinfold, the Houston native who swam for the Wisconsin Badgers and is now training at Texas A&M. Brett decided to come back to swimming after calling it quits and getting a fulltime job, and his club coach Allison Beebe had advised Jason Calanog as a good option to train under. Pinfold takes us through what getting back into racing shape was like with the A&M men. He also delves into what growing up in Houston Swimming, particularly on the same club team as Simone Manuel, was like.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

