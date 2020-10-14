SwimSwam Podcast: Amy Van Dyken on Cramping at the Olympic Games

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic Icon Amy Van Dyken, who gave an exceedingly candid narrative of her experience at the Olympic Games. Even though she amassed 6 golds over 2 Games, it wasn’t smooth sailing for Amy. She breaks down getting extreme leg cramps behind the blocks, and while Mel admits he ripped her on for taking up too much screen time, Amy fires right back and agrees she would rip her too: “easy there jr nationals, head on back!”

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.