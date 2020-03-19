Swimming From Home Talk Show: Tom Shields on OTC Closure, Social Responsibility

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields was kind enough to talk to me (twice, my computer pooped out and didn’t record the first time) about his last couple weeks. As reported yesterday, the Olympic Training Center was closed, and Shields was there when it happened. He just got back to his home in the Bay Area yesterday, and has been doing his part to help stop the spread of Covid-19 since.

As a swimmer, his heart goes out to all of the affected athletes who missed their championships and struggle training. Shields said he was particularly excited to watch Zheng Wen Quah, affectionately known as “Wangers”, go for the 200 fly title as a senior. However, Shields stressed that the focus should now be turned to our public health, not just the athletic events we are missing. He said that the biggest struggle for him personally moving forward wouldn’t be staying in shape, but making sure social interaction was a priority, now that it won’t be automatic.