Swimming From Home Talk Show: Michael Chadwick on Finding the Positives

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

I sat down with world champion Michael Chadwick and spoke with him about how he’s handling staying indoors with very limited swim training. Chadwick emphasized that it feels like life has slowed down a bit, and with it he’s trying to take the time to do what he can. That could mean taking walks with his wife, reflecting on where swimming fits into his life, or even looking to what his next step might be after swimming.