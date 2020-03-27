Swimming From Home Talk Show: Greg Meehan on Moving Forward into 2021

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

2020 Olympic Head Coach for the Women’s Swim team Greg Meehan took the time to walk SwimSwam through what moving into the now 2021 Olympic year will look like. Meehan explained that it takes a lot of time to develop a 4-year plan, especially planning for that year leading up to an Olympic Games. Meehan said it might look different now that, potentially, there could be an extra 6 weeks added on to that “Olympic year”.