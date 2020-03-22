Swimming From Home Talk Show: Braden Holloway, NC State Head Coach

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

NC State coach Braden Holloway gives his take on the cluster that took place between the ACC Championships (women and men) and the eventual cancelation of the NCAA Championships. Given the fact that this is a global crisis, and the athletes’ health comes first, Holloway noted that he kept moving throughout the process, and didn’t linger too much on the fact that NCAA’s weren’t happening. However, on the day I spoke with him, it would have been the first full day of competition for the women, and he said that got to him.

The NC State women, in particular, were shooting to get a trophy (place top 4 in the team battle), something that had never been done in NC State history.