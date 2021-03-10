Swimming Australia Extends Partnership With arena

arena is a SwimSwam partner.

Swimming Australia is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with iconic swimwear brand, arena.

The partnership, which is an extension on the previous four-year agreement, will see arena confirm to be the official swimwear and apparel partner of the Australian Dolphins Swim team until December 2021.

Swimming Australia’s interim Chief Executive, Tim Dempster, said the re-commitment of arena is fantastic news.

“They are a wonderful partner of Swimming Australia and I know it has been an incredibly challenging time for them in their home country of Italy due to COVID-19, so we thank them for their continued investment to our sport and our athletes,” he said.

“We are very lucky to be able to work with a company like arena that shares similar values and is as passionate about swimming as we all are.

“They are a leading global manufacturer of competitive swimwear, allowing our athletes to have access to innovative products and world leading technology in their pursuit for success on the world stage.”

“We are extremely proud to extend our partnership with Swimming Australia,” said arena co-CEO, Giuseppe Musciacchio.

“It is particularly pleasing to be continuing our support for the Dolphins in these difficult times. It means a lot to us given the importance of swimming in the country, not only at the top levels, but also as an activity that exemplifies Australia’s love of sports and a healthy lifestyle.

“As a global brand, we aim to help improve people’s lives through watersports and swimming in particular, since they reap benefits for both physical and mental health and connect us to our most abundant natural element.

“We strive to promote these sports as a lifestyle, starting with the user experience, and leveraging our expertise and passion to design functional, stylish products that make watersports simple, rewarding and fun, whether you are competing, training or just relaxing.”

Unlike parts of the world who are still severely impacted by COVID-19 – including arena’s homeland of Italy – Australians are fortunate swimming pools have re-opened and they can enjoy being back in the water.

With the Dolphins fan range of replica merchandise also continuing, Dempster said he was thrilled fans still had the chance to purchase their own piece of green and gold for when they dive in the pool.

“We launched the new Dolphins fan range with arena in 2019, allowing fans to be seen in the same products they see our Australian Dolphins wearing on pool decks around Australia and the world,” he said.

“As we head into another important year with the Olympics and Paralympics on the horizon, it is fantastic that fans will be able show their support for our Dolphins and hopefully feel as inspired as them when they pull on the green and gold.”

About arena

arena has revolutionized the world of aquatic sport through insightful collaboration with world class athletes and the development of cutting-edge competitive swimwear since 1973. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through a continuous evolution of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who chose arena. From leading the lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more. Because in arena, you can.

