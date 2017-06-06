Has Your Swimmer Ever Missed Their Event?

It happens at every youth swim meet.

The kids gather with their team, warm-up and go through their strokes. Finally, heat sheets are available and you let your kid know their specific event, heat and lane numbers. But with kids ages 6 through 14, it’s virtually inevitable: someone will forget their heat number and miss a race.

At any swim meet, you can have dozens, even hundreds of races. This makes it difficult for swimmers to remember their specific race information.

Youth swimmers need a way to remember their event numbers. Many have resorted to writing their events, heats, and lanes on their arms with Sharpies®. However, Sharpies® aren’t meant for skin and can contain toxic ingredients. They can also create markings that are difficult to remove on any surface, including skin.

Recognizing this problem, we created the innovative SportSafe™ markers. These skin-safe, waterproof, removable markers make race day easier for children and adults, creating better events and more fun for everyone!

Skin-Safe Markers for Swimmers

Our line of markers allow athletes, coaches, and meets to stay organized and and run more smoothly. We developed these markers using a specific type of ink that contains FDA compliant colorants. Other ingredients are generally recognized as safe for cosmetic use. Having a marker that is safe for skin is very important, especially when dealing with smaller children who may be more susceptible to the effects of toxic ink.

The markings from these pens are also waterproof. A swimmer will likely compete in multiple events throughout the day, so having markings that won’t be washed away when exposed to chlorine, water, or sweat is essential.

The markings, of course, also need to be removable. While these markers will not wash off in the pool, they are removed with soap and water, hand sanitizer or sanitary wipes. Being both skin safe and waterproof makes these markers the preferred choice, not only for swimmers, but also for swim coaches and parents.

MeetMinder: Keeping Swimmers Organized and On Time

If you want to keep your team of swimmers even more organized while keeping body marking to a minimum, try the SportSafe™ MeetMinder. This innovative temporary tattoo provides a way to keep all meet information organized in a small, confined space. In three columns, it has the Event, Heat, and Lane. It also has four rows, so swimmers can stay organized when competing in multiple events throughout the day.

The MeetMinder pack comes with 12 temporary tattoos that have a white background. When used with the skin safe fine tip marker (included), they give the swimmer sharp, clear contrast no matter what their individual skin tone may be. A single pack has enough templates for a full season of six two-day meets.

To keep kids from writing all over their arms and legs, these temporary tattoos are only two inches by three inches. This creates a limited space that keeps the writing from becoming too large or sloppy.

Bulk Packs Available for Teams, Events, and Organizers

We are proud to offer numerous products and packages, including a 50-pack of fine tip markers, which is ideal for teams. Coaches or team organizers can hand out the markers to each individual swimmer, or they can be used as prizes for heat winners. There are also two and four multi-color packs of markers, which are ideal for families and individuals and can be used by swimmers to show their team spirit.

Useful for More Than Swimming

While we initially developed our SportSafe™ markers to address the needs of swimmers, other sports also wanted to use them. Sports of all types need non-toxic, water-resistant, easy-to-remove body markings, and our markers have become a popular choice for triathlon, mud runs and many other competitions.

The waterproof jumbo body marking pens, for example, are ideal for identification at triathlons and other large sport events. They have a wide tip that creates large markings, making the writing easily identifiable, even from a distance.

Our markers are also used for volleyball tournaments, roller derby, bicycling, wrestling competitions and more. From casual fun runs to elite endurance competitions, our markers help make any event a success.

Get SportSafe Markers for Swimming, Racing, and More!

With the summer swim season getting under way, order your supply of SportSafe™ markers today and you’ll get top-quality products that can be used for swimming competitions and many other sports.

