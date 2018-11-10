Swim Moms Choose Ultra Swim Shampoo For Their Swimmers

Ultra Swim is a shampoo product, and it was made for swimmers like you. Ultra Swim gently removes harmful chlorine, and prevents damaged hair. So swim all you want, without sacrificing your hair.

Do you suffer from “swimmer’s hair” or “chlorine-fried hair”?

Some call it “swimmers’ straw” because the chlorinated water in pools damages hair so badly, the texture looks and feels like dry, brittle, rough straw. Whatever you call it, your hair doesn’t have to endure this type of chemical ruin.

Does Ultra Swim do more than help remove chlorine?

Have you ever seen a swimmer with greenish hair? It often happens on swim teams when swimmers train daily all year long. It also happens a lot in the summertime when kids are at outdoor pools twice a day–or all day. Their hair turns blonde, sometimes cottony-white, and then it starts to get that greenish hue. Ultra Swim Shampoo also helps remove copper deposit and other oxidized metals that can cause hair to take on a greenish cast.

Is Ultra Swim gentle on your hair?

Ultra Swim is designed with a gentle formula for use after every swim, every day. Ultra Swim is even suitable for chemically treated hair. So if you’ve colored or lighten your hair, Ultra Swim helps to protect your salon treatment.

Whether you are a competitor swimmer or a swammer getting back into the pool to get fit, you want to include Ultra Swim Ultra Repair Conditioner as well. The conditioner delivers the extra moisture chlorine exposed hair needs. This deep conditioner restores moisture, detangles and repairs split ends — leaving hair shiny and frizz free.

Ultra Swim, the #1 Chlorine Removing Shampoo On The Market

Swim parents know this. Many swim moms and dads have been using and trusting Ultra Swim Shampoo to protect their hair since the 1980s.

See Ultra Swim Swim Moms Reviews:

“My daughter has been using Ultra Swim for 3 years now, and its ability to clarify her hair is simply the best. She has tried other products, but it never feels like all the chlorine is gone. With Ultra Swim, she and I both agree that her hair looks and feels cleaner.” – Jennifer S, Katy, Texas

“Two of my daughters have blonde highlights, and they aren’t cheap. They started using Ultra Swim a year ago when they started swimming year-round to protect their hair, and so far not a green hair in sight!” – Cheryl S, Lexington, Mass

“I have to be honest, as much as I love swimming, I don’t love the smell of chlorine. Utra Swim has been keeping my house chlorine-free for years, and I love them for it.” – Fran P, San Francisco, California

How does Ultra Swim work?

With each swim, chlorine bonds to hair. Over time, the build-up makes hair dry, brittle and unmanageable.

Unlike ordinary shampoos, UltraSwim attacks chlorine buildup.

Releasing chlorine bonds from hair to wash it away.

Ultra Swim is a SwimSwam partner.