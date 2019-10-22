Swim England Reveals 2019-20 Performance Squad

Swim England has revealed its roster of 17 rising stars set for its 2019-20 Performance Squad. Open Water swimmers Nathan Hughes and Maisie McCartney retain their spots from last year, as do Emily Barclay, Amy Bell, William Bell, Lilly Booker, Chloe Golding, Jakob Goodman, and James McFadzen.

European Junior Championships silver medalist Honey Osrin, as well as Derventio Excel standout Mia Slevin are among the newcomers.

The Performance Squad is the pinnacle of the Swim England Talent Pathway and supports swimmers to reach their future international potential. Swimmers selected will have opportunities to train and compete abroad, with the ultimate aim of securing qualification for a major international event in the future.

Grant Robins, Swim England’s Head of Talent Swimming, said: “These talented swimmers have a great opportunity to prepare for the challenges of international competition.

“They have displayed excellent skills and behavior thus far in their careers and I feel strongly that they have the potential to compete for England or Britain at multi-sport games in the coming years.

“The Swim England Performance Squad helps swimmers to identify and enhance their performance behaviors and skills, so this season will be a valuable learning curve.”

Swim England Performance Squad 2019-20

*Open water swimmers