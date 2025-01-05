Summer Juniors Qualifier Burak Iloglu (2026) Announces Verbal Commitment to Yale

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Burak Iloglu, who lives in Mountainside, New Jersey, and represents Turkiye internationally, has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Yale University for the 2026-27 school year.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Yale. Yale is the perfect place for me to get a world-class education and represent Türkiye in swimming moving forward. I would like to thank Mom, Dad, Ali, Anneanne, and the rest of my friends and family for making this dream come true. I would also like to thank Coach Tom for pushing me to get to where I am today. I am very thankful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to work with the Yale swimming coaching staff. Go bulldogs! 🐶🐶 #boolaboola”

Iloglu swims for Scarlet Aquatics in the U.S. and Galatasaray Spor Kulübü in Turkiye; he specializes in mid-distance and distance freestyle. He nailed a slew of lifetime bests at Winter Juniors East last month, improving by .2 in the 100 free, 5.4 in the 500 free, 6.9 in the 1000 free, 26.2 in the mile (coincidence!), and .8 in the 100 fly. His best 200 free time comes from the same meet a year ago.

Also in December, Iloglu competed at the Turkish Long Course National Team Selection Meet, where he placed top-16 in the 100, 200, and 800 free, and was 18th in the 400 free.

In long course season last summer, he earned PBs in the 100 free (52.86) and 100 fly (57.94) in time trials at Summer Juniors, and in the 100 free (1:54.09), 400 free (4:04.01), 800 free (8:27.08), and 1500 free (16:17.20) at Los Angeles Invite.

His best SCY times would have scored 16th in the 1650 and 22nd in the 1000 free at last season’s Ivy League Men’s Championships. He will arrive just in time to take the baton from Yale junior Noah Millard, who is having an explosive year so far (he is ranked 2nd in the 1650 free and 5th in the 500 free at midseason).

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:40.20

500 free – 4:30.55

1000 free – 9:24.47

1650 free – 15:28.61

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

