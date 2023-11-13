Statkevicius Clocks 200 Free Lithuanian Record, Acevedo & Jansen Nail PBs In Ontario

2023 AGE GROUP INTERNATIONAL (CANADA)

November 9th – November 12th

Etobicoke Olympium, Ontario, Canada

SCM (25m)

Results

A senior Lithuanian national record went down at a Canadian meet over the weekend.

While competing at the Age Group International in Ontario, 16-year-old Sylvia Statkevicius nailed a new mark in the women’s 200m freestyle.

In the qualifying heats, Statkevicius stopped the clock at 1:59.07, a new lifetime best. Her time overtook the longstanding national record of 1:59.90 Jūratė Ščerbinskaitė put on the books nearly a decade ago in December 2013.

Statkevicius ultimately took the gold in the final, registering a near-identical time of 1:59.09 to top the podium.

Entering this competition, Statkevicius’ career-quickest in the SCM 200 free rested at the 2:00.11 she posted in December of 2022 while competing at the Ontario International Junior Meet.

This new record is added to the 800 free (8:55.23) and 1500 free (17:27.11) long course records the teen already owns. She is also a member of 3 relay national records.

Additional Notes