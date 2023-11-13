Statkevicius Clocks 200 Free Lithuanian Record, Acevedo & Jansen Nail PBs In Ontario

2023 AGE GROUP INTERNATIONAL (CANADA)
- November 9th – November 12th
- Etobicoke Olympium, Ontario, Canada
- SCM (25m)
- Results
A senior Lithuanian national record went down at a Canadian meet over the weekend.
While competing at the Age Group International in Ontario, 16-year-old Sylvia Statkevicius nailed a new mark in the women’s 200m freestyle.
In the qualifying heats, Statkevicius stopped the clock at 1:59.07, a new lifetime best. Her time overtook the longstanding national record of 1:59.90 Jūratė Ščerbinskaitė put on the books nearly a decade ago in December 2013.
Statkevicius ultimately took the gold in the final, registering a near-identical time of 1:59.09 to top the podium.
Entering this competition, Statkevicius’ career-quickest in the SCM 200 free rested at the 2:00.11 she posted in December of 2022 while competing at the Ontario International Junior Meet.
This new record is added to the 800 free (8:55.23) and 1500 free (17:27.11) long course records the teen already owns. She is also a member of 3 relay national records.
Additional Notes
- 25-year-old Javier Acevedo was a big-time performer across multiple men’s events. Among his races, the 2022 Short Course World Championships medalist reaped gold across the 50m free (21.85), 200m free (1:54.79), 50m fly (23.45), 100m fly (51.20) and 200m fly (1:55.11). All but the 200m fly represent new lifetime bests for Acevedo.
- 18-year-old Ella Jansen was another top performer, notching wins across the 800m free, 200m fly, 100m free and 100m fly. The Tennessee commit clocked the following results:
- 100m free – 54.27, PB
- 800m free – 8:33.52
- 100m fly – 58.47, PB
- 200m fly – 2:08.08, #5 in the world on the season