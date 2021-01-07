State Of Emergency Declared For Olympic Host City Of Tokyo

A state of emergency has been declared for the Tokyo metropolitan area effective today, with Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga strengthening coronavirus-related restrictions.

With the Olympic Games less than 200 days away, Suga is asking those impacted by the order to stay at home, with gyms, stores and entertainment businesses called to closed by 8 pm.

As reported by Kyodo News, the state of emergency will be lifted after the situation improves from Stage 4, the worst level on the government’s four-point scale, to Stage 3. That would require improvement in key indicators including the number of infections per week falling below 25 for every 100,000 people.

The latest coronavirus data for Tokyo entails positive tests jumping to 2,447 today, from a record of 1,591 yesterday.

“The global pandemic has been a tougher one than we expected, but I’m hopeful we can overcome this,” Suga told a televised news conference.

“For this to happen, I must ask citizens to endure life with some restrictions.”

In terms of Olympic-related activities affected, the Tokyo Olympics torch exhibition salted for viewing around the capital have been postponed.