SMAC’s Lauren Wilson Commits to Liberty University (2021)

Lauren Wilson of the Seattle Metro Aquatic Club (SMAC) and Olympia High School has verbally committed to Division I Liberty University.

At the November, 2019 Washington High School Girls’ Swimming & Diving Championship meet, she finished 8th in the 100 fly. The 2020-2021 meet has been postponed until late March.

Like many swimmers in the state of Washington, Wilson hasn’t raced much since quarantines began to lift in July. She’s only swum at one meet, a local meet hosted by SMAC in early October, and her times there were indicative of the challenges of training that preceded it.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 25.02

100 free – 54.32

100 back – 1:00.47

200 back – 2:09.75

100 fly – 57.76

200 fly – 2:09.22

200 IM – 2:11.65

400 IM – 4:39.25

Most of Wilson’s best times come from her sophomore season of high school, when she was just 15 years old, though last year, as a junior, many of her times were ‘ahead of pace’ before the end of the season was cancelled.

Wilson joins a Liberty program that has won the last 2 titles in the usually-competitive CCSA conference. She joins a Liberty class that includes Sydney Stricklin, Grace Isaacs, Mary-Ashlynne Gordon, Kate Baker, and Emmy Gallion.

The Flames didn’t perform as well in the 100 fly, Wilson’s best event, as they did in other 100 yard events last season, with the team’s top finisher Lindsey Cohee placing 6th in 55.02 (she was the conference champion in the 200 yard event). Head coach Jake Shellenberger has filled that group up quickly in the school’s last two recruiting classes.

Also in the class of 2021, Gallion, Isaacs, Baker, and Stricklin all have best times in the 100 yard fly of 56.0. That’s in addition to current freshman Sydney Houtz, who was 56.1 entering Liberty, though she hasn’t matched that yet in her college career.

