Stanford Women Jump To #1 In Final 2019 CSCAA Dual Meet Poll

Two-time defending NCAA champs Stanford have risen to #1 in the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American (CSCAA) dual meet poll for the first time this season.
Stanford was #1 in the preseason poll, but spent the regular season in either second or third. The Cardinal vaults from third to first in the year’s final dual meet poll, which came out today. Former #1 Texas has slid to #2 overall.
The biggest riser was previously unranked Arizona, which surged to 10th. The biggest drop came from Wisconsin, which was 17th in the last poll but 24th this week.
Feb 13 CSCAA Dual Meet Poll
|Rank
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|3
|Stanford
|325
|2
|1
|Texas
|312
|3
|2
|Michigan
|298
|4
|6
|NC State
|281
|5
|5
|Virginia
|264
|6
|4
|California
|258
|7
|7
|Auburn
|243
|8
|8
|Florida
|242
|9
|13
|Tennessee
|209
|10
|NR
|Arizona
|202
|11
|9
|Texas A&M
|188
|12
|21
|Duke
|170
|13
|12
|Georgia
|169
|14
|10
|Kentucky
|157
|15
|14
|Southern California
|141
|16
|19
|Notre Dame
|135
|17
|11
|Indiana
|113
|18
|NR
|Arizona State
|99
|19
|16
|Louisville
|87
|20
|21
|Missouri
|86
|21
|NR
|North Carolina
|74
|22
|18
|Minnesota
|48
|23
|NR
|Akron
|42
|24
|17
|Wisconsin
|40
|25
|20
|UCLA
|33
Also receiving votes: Arkansas (8), LSU (1)
