Stanford Women Jump To #1 In Final 2019 CSCAA Dual Meet Poll

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent men’s Power Rankings here and women’s Power Rankings here.

Two-time defending NCAA champs Stanford have risen to #1 in the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American (CSCAA) dual meet poll for the first time this season.

Stanford was #1 in the preseason poll, but spent the regular season in either second or third. The Cardinal vaults from third to first in the year’s final dual meet poll, which came out today. Former #1 Texas has slid to #2 overall.

The biggest riser was previously unranked Arizona, which surged to 10th. The biggest drop came from Wisconsin, which was 17th in the last poll but 24th this week.

Feb 13 CSCAA Dual Meet Poll

Rank Prev Team Points 1 3 Stanford 325 2 1 Texas 312 3 2 Michigan 298 4 6 NC State 281 5 5 Virginia 264 6 4 California 258 7 7 Auburn 243 8 8 Florida 242 9 13 Tennessee 209 10 NR Arizona 202 11 9 Texas A&M 188 12 21 Duke 170 13 12 Georgia 169 14 10 Kentucky 157 15 14 Southern California 141 16 19 Notre Dame 135 17 11 Indiana 113 18 NR Arizona State 99 19 16 Louisville 87 20 21 Missouri 86 21 NR North Carolina 74 22 18 Minnesota 48 23 NR Akron 42 24 17 Wisconsin 40 25 20 UCLA 33

Also receiving votes: Arkansas (8), LSU (1)

Women’s Poll Committee

Colleen Murphy, Air Force; Dan Colella, Duke; Ryan Wochomurka, Houston; Lars Jorgenson, Kentucky; Naya Higashijima, UCLA; Jennifer Buffin, Oregon State; David Geyer, LSU; Neil Harper, Arkansas; Jesse Moore, Minnesota; Kristy Brager, Wisconsin; Niko Fantakis, Brown; April Jensen, Notre Dame; Nathan Lavery, TCU;