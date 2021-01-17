Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

St. Xavier’s Historic Keating Natatorium Set For Renovation

Retta Race
by Retta Race 1

January 17th, 2021 High School, News

St Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio), home of the Aqua Bombers and Cincinnati Marlins, will see its historic Keating Natatorium undergo renovations this year.

Funded by private donations, the estimated $5.5 million renovations are set to start on March 15th, with the 50-year-old facility receiving a myriad of upgrades ranging from renovated locker rooms to a new drainage system. According to WCPO Cincinnatia new deck replacement of original filtration and air-handling systems, as well as a new pool liner are also included in the renovation plans.

The Charles H. Keating Sr. Natatorium houses an 8 lane, 50-meter Olympic-size swimming pool and seats over 600 spectators, with the pool having been home to the likes of Joe Hudepohl, Jayme Cramer , and Grant House.

St. Xavier is home to the Aqua Bombers, one of the most successful high school men’s swimming and diving programs in the nation. Last July marked the squad’s 6th consecutive year atop the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) rankings. The Cincinnati Marlins is also based out of St. X, among several other locations.

“The overall project will usher the facility into the 21st century – paving the way for athletes’ dreams and accomplishments for decades to come,” St. X coach Tim Beerman told WCPO.

“We are grateful for the generosity of benefactors and the leadership of the St. Xavier community in making this project a soon-to-be reality.”

Keating Natatorium has hosted national championships in the 1970s, as well as annual league championships for the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed, Greater Catholic League South division, and Girls Greater Catholic League among other events

Gordon Wheeler Superfan
30 minutes ago

The Keating Natatorium is also home to Gordon Wheeler, the GOAT of St. X and pride of the Miami RedHawks! A true bummer we never got to see him in his full form suited, shaved, and tapered while at Keating as he’s been saving his taper and shave for the last 8 years for his final run at the MAC championships in April! Excited to see what he will do then!

