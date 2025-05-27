Spring Branch ISD In Houston Approves $76.9 Million Bond To Rebuild 50-Year-Old Natatorium

Swimmers who call the Spring Branch Independent School District in Texas home are about to get a major boon to their training.

On May 3, voters in the Houston district passed Proposition C, a $76.9 million measure that will provide for the rebuilding and relocation of the W.W. Emmons Natatorium, which was built in 1975 and has served as the district’s competition pool.

Voters approved three of four bonds totaling $558.6 million in improvements to athletic facilities.

Proposition C was specifically for the natatorium, and it figures to be a major upgrade for the district and community.

There were 4,744 votes in favor of the proposition and 4,394 votes against it.

“With approval of these three critical propositions, SBISD will be able to invest in these important facilities that represent so much more than places where athletic competitions occur,” SBISD Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Blaine said in a statement. “In SBISD we believe in a well-rounded educational experience where academics, athletics and the arts are interconnected.”

The current 50-year-old natatorium has limited space to conduct training and practices for all swimming and water polo squads at all levels in the district. Memorial, Stratford, Spring Woods and Northbrook High Schools are in the district.

There is also no lobby or concession area, no dedicated training room, a small weight room and limited storage.

The rebuilt natatorium, which is proposed to be north of Darrell Tully Stadium within the district’s athletic complex, is expected to have a 65 meter by 25 yard pool with a diving well,1,200 spectator seats and a separate instructional pool.

It will also enhance the district’s ability to rent out the facility and host big meets.

The Memorial boys had the highest finish of the four at this year’s UIL 6A state meet, taking 14th, while the Stratford girls finished 16th.

Memorial has won five boys’ state titles and three girls’ titles in its history, but none since 1980.

The Stratford boys won the 4A UIL state title in 2012.

It’s unclear when the new facility will be ready.