Army West Point Gains BOTR Breaststroker Elonzo Santos (2026)

Elonzo Santos, a breaststroke specialist from California, has verbally committed to swim for Army West Point beginning in the fall of 2026. A student at Mater Dei High School, Santos also trains with the La Mirada Armada swim club. He is currently listed among the “Best of the Rest” in the Way Too Early Rankings for the boys’ high school class of 2026.

“I am honored to announce that I will continue my academic and athletic career at the United States Military Academy at West Point. I would like to thank God, my parents, brother, and family for always supporting me. I would also like to thank Coach Rick and Coach Kelly for helping me get to where I am. Lastly, thank you to the entire West Point Swim recruiting team, I am grateful for the opportunity. GO ARMY BEAT NAVY⚔️⚔️⚔️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”

Santos was recently a finalist in the 100 breast at the 2025 CIF State Championship (SCY) in mid-May, posting a time of 54.54 to place 4th as a junior.

A couple of weeks prior, at the CIF-SS Division 1 Championship (SCY), he won the 100 breast (54.09). He also competed in the 200 IM, with his prelims time of 1:52.00 standing as his lifetime best. Santos went on to finish 7th in the final (1:52.40).

Santos was a finalist at the 2025 Speedo Sectionals in Oceanside (SCY), held in late February and early March, where he also secured personal bests in the 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. He placed 2nd in the 200 breast (1:57.40), 3rd in the 100 breast (53.90), 5th in the 200 IM (1:52.06), 6th in the 400 IM (3:56.64), 13th in the 1000 free (9:35.45), and 25th in the 200 fly (1:53.60).

His times in the 100 breast and 200 breast qualify for Junior Nationals, while his times in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 fly qualify for the Futures Championship in Justin, Texas.

Santos shows strength in distance freestyle events as well, including the 500 free and 1000 free. He recorded his best times in these events at the 2024 CA/NV Speedo Winter Sectionals (SCY) in December. He posted a time of 4:33.75 in the 500 free to place 11th, and a 9:31.69 in the 1000 free to place 16th. Both times qualify for Futures.

Top Yard Times

100 Breast – 53.90

200 Breast – 1:57.40

500 Free – 4:33.75

1000 Free – 9:31.69

200 IM – 1:52.00

400 IM –3:56.64

Army West Point placed 1st at the 2025 Men’s Patriot League Championships. The team’s fastest breaststroker, junior Kohen Rankin, won both the 100 breast (51.64) and the 200 breast (1:54.14). Santos’s times in the 100 breast and 200 breast would have qualified him for the ‘A’ final at the championship. He also would have ranked 2nd in the 100 breast and 3rd in the 200 breast for the team last season.

Santos will join Michael Zhou, Brody Chandler, Holden Skidmore, Roy Kwon, Jason Sugihara, Paul Moody, Michael Gumino, and Hunter Zipperer as part of Army West Point’s 2026 men’s recruiting class. Both Sugihara and Skidmore have strong breaststroke times. Sugihara has posted times of 55.27 in the 100 and 2:01.41 in the 200, while Skidmore has recorded times of 55.38 and 1:59.05 in the 100 and 200, respectively.

