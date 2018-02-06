South African Chad Le Clos Eyes Commonwealth Games History

South African Olympian Chad Le Clos is on the hunt for his 3rd consecutive 200m butterfly title at this year’s Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia. Even without key rival Joseph Schooling of Singapore among the field, Le Clos still has a fire in his belly for gold – 7 times over.
“The Commonwealth [Games] are very important to me. I am seven medals (away) from the all-time record,” the 25-year-old silver medalist form Rio stated. “If I can get seven medals I will become the most decorated of all time at the Commonwealth Games.” Currently, English shooter Mick Gault and Australian shooter Philip Adams both check-in with 18 Commonwealth Games medals apiece, while Le Clos owns 12 medals from the 2010 and 2014 Games.
Of the prospect of setting himself apart from all other Commonwealth Games competitors, Le Clos says, “It’s nice to get the chance to create a little bit of history along the way, so one day in 20, 30, 40 years’ time, when I have grandkids, I might be able to say, ‘Granddad holds the records for the most amount of medals won and did the treble in the fly’.”
Le Clos is coming off of an enormously successful World Cup run, where the Energy Standard swimmer was named FINA World Cup Champion, an honor he has achieved 4 times throughout his elite career. That helped eased the sting of coming away medal-less in Rio in his pet 200m fly event, although Le Clos did race to silver in the 200m freestyle and was part of a 3-way tie for silver in the 100m butterfly.
“2016 was a difficult year,” Le Clos admits. “I won’t shy away from the mistakes I made but I said I would be back and that I wanted to win the 200m fly at the world championships.”
Le Clos did just that, topping the podium in the men’s 200m butterfly in Budapest last year to become world champion once again. “That was a huge moment in my life, not just in my career. I did it for myself, I did it because I wanted to win. I got obsessed with winning and redeeming myself.”
With the Commonwealth Games now just 8 weeks away, Le Clos is getting his mind right to possibly make history. “It’s all about learning to find comfort under pressure, that is the key to success, learning to deal with all the outside pressures and converting them into a winning formula,” he says. “I think I have got that art down to a tee.”
“It’s probably going be the most difficult Games because the Aussies are extremely hard to beat at home,” said Le Clos. “But I have never really raced in front of a home crowd before so, for me, I am always on enemy soil.
“We (South Africans) are not afraid of things, which I think makes us difficult to beat. A lot of South Africans have that type of character. We are brought up that way, to be strong and bold and go for what we want, that type of attitude where we don’t settle for anything less.”
All quotes courtesy of gc2018.com.
I feel likes he’s overstating the importance of the CG games…by a lot. If schoolings out, his path to more medals becomes a lot easier. James Guy is all that’s left.
Ben Proud in the 50 is a pretty big obstacle too.
He should focus more on World Championships and Olympic Games. Nobody will care how many gold medals u win in CG. Without Schooling, the competition for the fly is not there. I do hope Schooling will swim the 200 fly in 2019 worlds and 2020 olympics. Most probably he will swim in this year Asian Games. If he put in a lot of work for the 200 fly, le clos may find it difficult.
Schoolings pb in the 200 fly is a 1:55.7 and there are several younger 200 flyers already ahead of him. His time in that event is up. He has to focus solely on 100 fly if he wants a chance at even a bronze in Tokyo
Schooling was 1:56.6 when he was 16 and his PB 1:55.7 is from almost 3 years ago. hes never focused on it LCM so we dont know what he can do in it yet. I could see a 1:53 high if he swam it tapered. that should be in the running for a win at CW
One could also argue, though, that getting fired up for CWG helps stay motivated in that mid-quad, two year drag between World Champs . It’s hard for many people to stay fully motivated when the next meet “worthy” of their focus is two years away. Focusing on CWG won’t hurt him in terms of World Champs or Olympics, so if this is what keeps him working hard this year, more power to him.
Nobody will care? You mean only swim swam people who think you need to get a gold medal at the Olympics and the fastest textile ever to be a good swimmer.
No chance schooling beats Le Clos in 200 fly. Schoolings best time is 1:55.7 and Le Clos is 1:52.96. Statistically speaking for schooling to beat Le Clos he would have to drop nearly 3 seconds in a 200 which simply will not happen. That’s simply being delusional.
Le Clos hasnt gone a best time since 2012… and hes only been under 1:54 a few times since. no telling if he will in 8 weeks. Schoolings best is from almost 3 years ago, back when his best short course was 1:39.6, hes dropped almost two seconds since then and didnt swim it last year. Im not saying he will swim it but if he did hes not out of the question for the win
He’s gone 1:53.6 in 2015 and 1:53.3 last year. That’s close enough
I didn’t know that was Schooling’s PB; Puts him behind Guy and a couple of the likely Aussies on paper in the 200fl.