SIU Swim & Dive Welcomes 14 Newcomers For 2025-26 Season

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois swim and dive continues to prepare for the upcoming 2025-26 season, and with the new season comes 14 new faces to represent the Salukis in the pool.

SIU welcomes one transfer to the roster as Nickolas Kosta will join the Salukis after one year at UNCW. Swimming in six meets for the Seahawks, that Paphos, Cyprus, native primarily competed in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles while also making one appearance in the 200-yard freestyle. At the Gamecock Invitational in November 2024, Kosta set personal bests in all three of those events. He swam a 20.36 50-yard freestyle, a 44.46 100-yard freestyle, and finished the 200-yard freestyle in 1:43.52.

In addition to Kosta, 13 freshmen are joining the roster:

Kyler Beights Hometown: Lubbock, Texas High School: Lubbock-Cooper High Schhol Major: Exercise Science Main Events: 200-Free, 500-Free, 1000-Free, 1650-Free

Aiden Tillis Hometown: Vestavia, Ala. High School: Vestavia Hill High School Major: Business Main Events: 200-Free, 500-Free, 1650-Free, 400-IM

Maddax Thompson Hometown: Carbondale, Ill. High School: Carbondale Community High School Major: Agricultural Systems and Education Main Events: 100-Breast, 200-Breast, 200-IM, 400-IM

Alex Odom Hometown: Brentwood, Calif. High School: Palmerston North Boys’ High School Major: Sports Administration Main Events: 100-Fly, 100-Back, 50-Free, 100-Free

Mike Potts Hometown: North Little Rock, Ark. High School: Little Rock Central High Major: Accounting Main Events: 50-Free, 100-Breast, 100-Back, 200-Breast

Ron Latwis Hometown: Palos Hills, Ill. High School: Amos Alonzo Stagg High School Major: Undecided Main Events; 6 Dives, 11 Dives

Michael Morrow Hometown: Prosper, Texas High School: Prosper High School Major: Computer Science Main Events: 100-Back, 200-Back, 50-Free, 100-Free

Peyton Selts Hometown: Miami, Fla. High School. Broward Virtual High School Major: Aviation Flight Main Events: 50-Free, 100-Free, 100-Fly

Molly Henry Hometown: Kansas City, Mo. High School: Park Hill South High School Major: Exercise Science Main Event: 100-Back, 200-Back, 100-Fly, 100-Free

Autumn Milford Hometown: Bentonville, Ark. High School: Bentonville West High School Major: Architecture Main Events: 500-Free, 1000-Free, 1650-Free, 400-IM

Lívia Munkácsi-Nagy Hometown: Budapest, Hungary High School: Képzo- és Iparmuvészeti Szakgimnázium és Kollégium/ Secondary School and Dormitory of Fine and Applied Arts Major: Sport Administration or Art and Design Main Events: 200-Medley, 400-Medley, 100-Back, 200-Back

Ellie Shaw Hometown: Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda High School: Antigua Girls’ High School Major: Animal Science – Pre-Vet Course Main Events: 50-Breast, 100-Breast, 200-Breast

Freedom Toll Hometown: Prospect Heights, Ill. High School: John Hersey High School Major: Biology, Pre-Dental Main Events: 50-Free, 100-Free



Several of the freshmen arrive to SIU with numerous accolades in their back pockets.

Thompson participated in both the Winter Junior Nationals and Open Water Junior Nationals. Meanwhile, Odom was the national champion for the 100-yard fly among 17-18 year-olds in 2023. And Selts was Florida’s 4A state champion while also participating in the Junior Nationals.

On the women’s side, Henry was a state champion with her high school and also swam in the Futures. Milford qualified for the Winter Junior Nationals in the 1650 event, and Nagy took home second place in the Hungarian Junior National Championships in 2024; she then finished fourth in the 2025 Hungarian National Championships. Finally, Shaw made an appearance at the Paris Olympics in 2024, competing in the 100-yard breaststroke. She also swam the 50- and 100-yard breaststroke at the 2024 Short Course World Championships.