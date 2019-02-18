Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Singaporean National Champion Roanne Ho Announces Retirement

Singaporean National Record holder and Asian Games medalist Roanne Ho has announced her retirement from the sport of swimming.

The 26-year-old breaststroking ace said via social media today, “There are many reasons for this decision but to put it simply, I’ve accomplished what I set out for myself. Thus, leaving this sport, I have no regrets. When I made my comeback, all I wanted was a gold medal at the 2015 SEA Games because it was on home ground. Here we are, 4 years later.”

Ho has suffered from several setbacks over the course of her career, including being sick during the end of 2015, jeopardizing her SEA Games qualification that year, to a collapsed lung in 2016 as well as bouts of depression that came to a head right before last year’s Asian Games.

Ho persevered and came away from Jakarta last year with a big-time silver in the ultra-competitive women’s 50m breaststroke event, beating Chinese rival Feng Junyang in the process.

Continued Ho in her announcement, “Swimming has always been a big part of my life, but if you asked me how I wound up to where I am today, I couldn’t tell you. I still remember the days when my parents had to yell at me to not jump into the water before they placed my arm floats on. I remember diving underwater in the kiddie pool, looking for coins during a “treasure hunt”. I remember learning to do a dive from the side of the pool because the blocks were too high and scary. All these and all of a sudden, I’m on the podium, looking at my country’s flag being raised.”

View this post on Instagram

People used to ask me how I did it. If it was difficult, why did I choose to keep going. Waking up at 430am was never easy & it never got easier. Neither was jumping into a cold pool an hour later while the rest of your family was still sound asleep. Holding on was tough, this I'll admit. But letting go is not any easier. ▪️ There are many reasons for this decision but to put it simply, I've accomplished what I set out for myself. Thus, leaving this sport, I have no regrets. When I made my comeback, all I wanted was a gold medal at the 2015 SEA Games because it was on home ground. Here we are, 4 years later. ▪️ Since then till now, I've had many other victories. Not in the sense of medals or records, but learning more about myself, not just as an athlete, but also as a person. I've shed many tears, but I remember the ones due to laughing too hard more than the ones from disappointment. ▪️ Swimming has always been a big part of my life, but if you asked me how I wound up to where I am today, I couldn't tell you. I still remember the days when my parents had to yell at me to not jump into the water before they placed my arm floats on. I remember diving underwater in the kiddie pool, looking for coins during a "treasure hunt". I remember learning to do a dive from the side of the pool because the blocks were too high and scary. All these and all of a sudden, I'm on the podium, looking at my country's flag being raised. ▪️ The days were long but the years were not. I am fully appreciative of the opportunities I was given to have experiences that money can't buy. However, it's time to close this chapter. Who knows? Maybe I'll come back in 3 years (😉🤭) But for now, a new adventure awaits… ▪️ 📸: 2018 Asian Games, the absolute highlight of my swim career.

A post shared by Roanne Ho. (@r0anne) on

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!