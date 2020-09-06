Seth Brodnick Hands Providence a Verbal Commitment for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Raleigh, North Carolina’s Seth Brodnick has announced his verbal commitment to Providence College for the 2021-22 school year.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Providence College. I want to thank my teammates, family, and friends for helping me throughout the process. Go Friars!”

Brodnick is a rising senior at Leesville Road High School. He does his club swimming with Marlins of Raleigh and specializes mainly in freestyle and butterfly. He won the 200 free and finished 5th in the 500 at the 2020 NCHSAA 4A Eastern Regionals before going on to the North Carolina 4A State Championships and placing 14th in the 200 and 16th in the 500.

Brodnick competed with MOR at Cary Sectionals in March and earned lifetime bests in the 200/1000/1650 free. In August he swam at the TAC Titans Invitational and updated his lifetime bests in the 50 free, 500 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly. He dropped 2 seconds in the 100 fly, 1.7 in the 200 fly, 1.2 in the 500, and .01 in the 50 free. All his best LCM times come from last summer, since the coronavirus pandemic wiped out this summer’s long course season. Notably, he improved his times in the 100/200m free (56.07/2:00.88) and 100/200m fly (1:03.26/2:22.13) at the North Carolina Tar Heel States Meet in July 2019.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:22.64

1000 free – 9:45.51

500 free – 4:42.48

200 free – 1:44.91

100 free – 48.40

50 free – 22.91

200 fly – 2:03.54

100 fly – 55.45

Brodnick’s best 1650 time would have scored at 14th place at the 2020 Big East Championships where Providence men finished 6th in the standings. It took 1:43.01/4:37.23 to make top-16 in the 200/500 free and 50.94/1:53.64 to score in the 100/200 fly.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.