Serbia’s Vuk Celic, Holder of Olympic “A” Cut, Commits to UNLV

Vuk Čelić of Serbia will join the University of Nevada Las Vegas swimming and diving program in the fall of 2020. Vuk is the Serbian record-holder in the 800 free and 1500 free in both short course meters and long course meters. He has an Olympic “A” cut in the 800 free. He will continue to train for Tokyo during his time in Las Vegas.

“From the first moment I knew that UNLV is the only place I want to be. Because of the people, understanding and a family care approach. I believe that I can grow as a swimmer and as a person at UNLV. For me, this Is a once in a lifetime chance to achieve my goals in swimming and academics.”

Celic has represented the Serbia National Team internationally since 2013. He competed at Short Course European Championships in 2013, 2015, and 2019; Long Course European Championships in 2016 and 2018; Short Course World Championships in 2014; and Long Course World Championships in 2015, 2017, and 2019. He was a finalist at the 2015 European Championships. Prior to that, he was a Balkan Junior Champion and a three-time finalist at European Junior Championships.

Best times LCM SCM PB converted to SCY 1500 free 15:11.52 14:36.74 14:31.51 800 free 7:53.76 7:46.36 8:50.82 400 free 3:53.72 3:44.24 4:16.27 200 free 1:50.75 1:47.18 1:36.55 200 free relay split 1:48.79 — 1:35.12 200 back 2:00.27 1:55.93 1:44.44 400 IM — 4:17.98 3:52.41

Celic’s best times (converted to SCY) will have a big impact on the Rebels’ lineup. He would have qualified 4th for the mile and 28th for the 500 free at 2020 NCAA Division I Championships.

“I am excited because I will have a chance to learn a lot of new staff as a swimmer and as a student. Also, I can’t wait to meet all of my coaches, professors, teammates and colleagues.”

