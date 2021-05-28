Santa Margarita Boys Win First CIF SS DI Championship Title By 1.5 Points

2021 CIF SOUTHERN SECTION SECTION DI SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

May 20 – May 27, 2021

Santa Margarita Catholic High School

Rancho Santa Margarita, California

Short Course Yards

Boys’ Meet Recap

While Loyola broke the only Division I Meet Record of the meet in the 400 free relay, it was Santa Margarita’s 4th place finish that won them their first-ever CIF Southern Section Division I Championship title. Their margin of victory: 1.5 points.

2nd place team and defending champions Loyola swept two out of three relays as well as two individual events, but Santa Margarita consistently placed high enough to earn the win. Note that the 2020 CIF Championships were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Loyola won their title in 2019. Santa Margarita placed 2nd that same year.

Loyola’s team of sophomore Rex Maurer, junior William Kim, sophomore Zachary Larrick, and senior Jack Brearton won the 400 free relay by posting a new Division I Meet Record: 2:59.40. This time crushed the previous record from 2019 by nearly 4 seconds. They were the only team to crack 3:00.00 and Brearton anchored the relay with a 45.86 split.

Santa Margarita’s team of freshman Ramon Jiang and sophomores Tony Ju, Keller Morgan and Allen Cai touched the wall in 4th place with a time of 3:04.22.

In a dramatic finish, @SMCHSswim Boys grab 4th in the 400 FR to win their first CIF team title. The 400 FR team of Ramon Jiang, Tony Ju, Keller Morgan, and Allen Cai go 3:04.22. @ocvarsityguy pic.twitter.com/uBRcsfNhbs — SMCHS Swim & Dive (@SMCHSswim) May 28, 2021

The meet started off with a win from Harvard-Westlake’s whose team of sophomore Benjamin Ham, juniors Tommy Park and Ronald Dalmacio, and sophomore Ethan Wang took 1st place in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:31.62., cracking their school’s record from 2019 by one-third of a second. They touched the wall about .8 ahead of second-place team Santa Margarita who also set a new school record (1:32.46).

New school record for @SMCHSswim Boys in the 200 MR in 1:32.46 at the @CIFSS D1 finals. @ocvarsityguy pic.twitter.com/T6fq8eqy3G — SMCHS Swim & Dive (@SMCHSswim) May 28, 2021

Maurer claimed two individual CIF titles as well, one in the 200 free where he fended off Tesoro’s Anders Aistars to win the 200 free with a time of 1:35.91. Maurer went out in 21.97 compared to Aistar’s 22.38 but the junior Aistars picked up the pace to make for a close finish. Maurer finished .64 ahead of Aistars.

His second title came in the 500 free as well, with a time of 4:19.57 and a 6 second lead over the field. Santa Margarita sophomore Humberto Najera snagged 2nd place (4:26.19). PR. Maurer pulled away on the last 150 yards.

Notably, only two of the swimmers on Santa Margarita’s boys’ team are graduating this year and many of their largest point scorers were underclassmen. For example, Najera won more points for Santa Margarita in the 200 IM where he had a battle with Irvine’s Parker Macy.

Najera had a two-second lead after the backstroke leg but Macy tore down that lead on the breast, posting a 29.83 on that 50 and flipping .19 ahead of Najera. But the Santa Margarita sophomore barreled down the pool on the last 50, reclaiming his lead to ultimately finish in 1st place (1:47.26) ahead of second-place finisher Macy (1:48.03).

Najera broke Santa Margarita’s school record, previously set by Tommy Park in 2019 at 1:48.70. This was Santa Margarita’s only individual title win of the meet.

Harvard Westlake’s Dalmacio earned two more victories, following the relay, first in the 50 free with a time of 20.32. West Ranch junior Jason Hawkins and Tesoro senior Connor Brennan tied for 2nd place (20.84). Later, he claimed 1st place in the 100 back with a time of 47.88, followed by Loyola’s Kim (48.42).

In the 100 fly, Jacob Aina, a Valencia senior, and Daniel Verdolaga, a Santa Margarita freshman, had a tight race in the 100 fly. Aina had the fastest first half, 22.67, by about .60 but Verdolaga finished the race with a 50 split about half a second faster than Aina, 25.63. Aina ultimately took 1st place (48.79), .27 ahead of Verdolaga who was followed closely by Diamond Bar senior Vincent Cheng (49.08)

This was a lifetime best for both Aina and Verdolaga by about half a second.

Frosh Daniel Verdolaga hits a PR in the 100 fly for 2nd at @CIFSS with a 48.96. @ocvarsityguy pic.twitter.com/tAdAeQX1p9 — SMCHS Swim & Dive (@SMCHSswim) May 28, 2021

Loyola took 1st place in the 200 free relay with their team of senior Taz Kanjanakaset, junior William Kim and sophomores Zachary Larrick and Maurer (1:22.46). They crushed the previous school record from 2019 by 3 seconds.

New school record for @SMCHSswim Boys in the 200 FR with Allen Cai, Tony Ju, Lucas Morales-Ostergaard, and Ramon Jiang. @ocvarsityguy pic.twitter.com/HPw211UJSx — SMCHS Swim & Dive (@SMCHSswim) May 28, 2021

Hank Rivers, a junior at Wilson-Long Beach, won the 100 free (44.65) after a close race with second-place finisher Aistars (44.83).

Rivers then had a close race with senior Chris O’Grady of La Canada in the 100 breast with Rivers ultimately touching the wall 1st (54.13), .01 ahead of O’Grady. Santa Margarita had a 9-10-12 finish in this penultimate event, keeping them ahead of Loyola in team standings, but setting both schools up for the chance to win the meet during the 400 free relay.

Huge points for the breaststroke team from @SMCHSswim scoring 22 points. That's Jacky Xing 56.92, Nathan Wu 57.27, and Daniel Verdolaga 57.52. CIF title now down to the final relay. @ocvarsityguy pic.twitter.com/QhbSFe8Hj4 — SMCHS Swim & Dive (@SMCHSswim) May 28, 2021

Team Scores (Top Ten)