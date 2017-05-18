Ryan Murphy Is A Meters Swimmer: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Ryan Murphy is a meters swimmer. Those are his words. At Atlanta Pro Swim, after dropping a 1:55 200m backstroke, he said 2017 NCAA Championships shook his confidence a bit. Ryan explained he didn’t ease up after his 2016 Olympic backstroke sweep, but he focused so much on meters training he didn’t transition enough back to yards racing. While Ryan’s confidence was shaken at NCAAs, he still swam under 44 seconds in the 100 yard back and he crushed the field on the final 50 of the 200 yard back.

After Ryan’s stunning performance in Rio, it won’t be smooth sailing in Budapest. Russia’s Evgeny Rylov swam a 1:53.8 200m back in April, and China’s Jiayu Xu ripped a 51.8 100m back. What will it take for Ryan to sweep these events again at the 2017 FINA World Championships?

