Ryan Lochte Shares The Story Behind “The Lochte Rule”

At the 2015 World Championships, Ryan Lochte and his coach, David Marsh, thought so far outside of the box that FINA made a rule about it and named it after the 4x 200 IM world champ. Listen to how the 12x Olympic Medalist and SPIRE Ambassador developed a race strategy that would put him well ahead of the field in the 200m IM.

See Ryan Lochte win his 4th consecutive world title in the 200 IM and subsequently change the rules of the race aka create “The Lochte Rule”.

We went to a very special practice in Geneva, Ohio: a SPIRE Academy Swim Camp featuring SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte. See it the PRACTICE + PANCAKES with Lochte here.